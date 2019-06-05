Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. Unveils Innovative Pollution Abatement Solutions for Ethanol Producers

Company will showcase their RTO technology for Ethanol Industry at 35th Annual FEW International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach, CA, June 5, 2019 - Ship & Shore Environmental Inc. (SSE), an environmental products and services company specializing in air pollution solutions, will exhibit its latest pollution abatement solutions for the Ethanol industry at the 35th Annual FEW International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo from June 10-12, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

At the show, Ship & Shore Environmental, a leader in the design and manufacturing of thermal oxidizer systems and pollution abatement solutions, will join Ethanol industry experts, key players, and producers to discuss industry-specific process conditions, and unveil the latest technology and innovative solutions for corrosion, particulate, and tar/oil condensate and laden streams that affect critical oxidizer operation in this sector.

"As Ethanol producers look to expand production, they are challenged to control greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (VOCs/CO/NOx) while reducing their overall energy consumption. Coupled with the unique process application demands, these Ethanol manufacturers need a highly reliable and durable thermal oxidizer design that can fit any footprint. At the show, our Ethanol industry experts will share about Ship & Shore pollution abatement equipment for new and expanding facilities as well as options regarding replacement RTOs for outdated systems. Customers have trusted Ship & Shore for over two decades with all aspects of thermal oxidizer projects - custom engineering and design, supply and installation, aftermarket service and repair - and we are eager to serve the fuel and ethanol industry," said Anoosheh Oskouian, President & CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental.

Ship & Shore Thermal Oxidizers (TO) and Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs) feature maintenance friendly designs for maximum uptime and optimum energy recovery (including secondary energy recovery for oil, air, water heating). This highly effective recovery can lead to natural gas and electric utility rebate incentives for the purchase of qualifying oxidizer / heat exchange equipment.

Visit Ship & Shore Environmental at Booth #211 for a free consultation and to discuss the latest air quality rules and regulations regarding the fuel ethanol sector. To schedule a review of your existing Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer or VOC control system, call 562-997-0233 or contact sales@shipandshore.com.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.is a Long Beach, Calif.-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized energy-efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and multiple offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China. Over 100 specialized SSE professionals design tailored solutions for energy clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.