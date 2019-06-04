THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side) Suspensions (4 bills) H.R. 1237 – COAST Research Act of 2019 (Rep. Bonamici – Science, Space, and Technology) H.R. 1716 – Coastal Communities Ocean Acidification Act of 2019 (Rep. Pingree – Science, Space, and Technology) H.R. 1921 – Ocean Acidification Innovation Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Kilmer – Science, Space, and Technology) H.R. 988 – NEAR Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Posey – Science, Space, and Technology)



