Global Rescue Boots on the Ground: Fail To Prepare, Prepare To Fail

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2004, GlobalRescue ( www.globalrescue.com ) is the world leader in travel risk mitigation, security, crisis management, medical evacuation and disaster rescue. Global Rescue goes into action when its members require help fast. Or, they need to get out of a situation that demands strategic planning and swift execution.

With a team of renowned medical and security teams stationed around the globe, including seasoned military special operations veterans, Global Rescue provides peace of mind at surprisingly affordable pricing. Members have a robust backup plan for everything from challenging, critical situations to everyday travel journeys. The modest cost of investing in travel's most valuable service is priceless.

Global Rescue member, Patrick McKnight, who took the photo in this story, remarked to Wired magazine after his complex evacuation from Mount Everest, "I have nothing but the utmost respect for Global Rescue. I might sound like an ad rep, but whatever I paid, I'll pay it every year. Because I sure as hell don't want to be up there without it."

Beyond traveler support and evacuation, a substantial segment of Global Rescue's members are Fortune 500 companies, tour operators, governments and organizations who fully subscribe to the mantra: fail to prepare, prepare to fail. Global Rescue's preparation services include expert analysis and site assessments, in-depth security monitoring and reporting on 215+ countries, organization-wide risk management protocols, training for personnel and integration of management to support customized robust risk/crisis management programs.

Travel can be unpredictable. Global Rescue has boots on the ground to deliver unmatched, cohesive strategic planning and services to support and protect assets around the world.

The bottom line is, hope is not a strategy. Global Rescue has more experience performing difficult missions in difficult places than anyone else.

To learn more about Global Rescue and its diverse suite of products and services visit GlobalRescue.com: www.globalrescue.com





