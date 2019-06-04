Hoyer Remarks at Press Conference on the American Dream and Promise Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke at a press conference today ahead of passage of H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act. Below is a transcript of his remarks:

“So I join Speaker Pelosi, who has been a giant on this issue and so many others, in celebrating this day. And I thank Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard. I thank Congressman Pete Aguilar, a young Member who is presiding today. I thank the chairs of the Tri-Caucus. And yes, we thank the Dreamers, and they have kept that dream alive. “And today, we will take a significant step – not the final step, but a significant step in saying America continues to be a land of opportunity, a welcoming, tolerant land that believes its diversity is its strength. So we will go to the Floor; we will pass this bill; we will send it to the Senate; and we will keep on keepin’ on until it is the law of the land.”

“This is a day that glorifies what America is to the world: a place of refuge, a place of safety, a place of opportunity. We lift our lamp beside the golden door. It will be a little shinier at about six o’clock tonight, because the House will make a statement that we still believe – as Ronald Reagan, who Speaker Pelosi quoted, said – we are better nation, a more successful nation for the immigrants who come to our shores.