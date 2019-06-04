There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,200 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Remarks at Press Conference on the American Dream and Promise Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke at a press conference today ahead of passage of H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act. Below is a transcript of his remarks:

  “This is a day that glorifies what America is to the world: a place of refuge, a place of safety, a place of opportunity. We lift our lamp beside the golden door. It will be a little shinier at about six o’clock tonight, because the House will make a statement that we still believe – as Ronald Reagan, who Speaker Pelosi quoted, said – we are better nation, a more successful nation for the immigrants who come to our shores.   “So I join Speaker Pelosi, who has been a giant on this issue and so many others, in celebrating this day. And I thank Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard. I thank Congressman Pete Aguilar, a young Member who is presiding today. I thank the chairs of the Tri-Caucus. And yes, we thank the Dreamers, and they have kept that dream alive.   “And today, we will take a significant step – not the final step, but a significant step in saying America continues to be a land of opportunity, a welcoming, tolerant land that believes its diversity is its strength. So we will go to the Floor; we will pass this bill; we will send it to the Senate; and we will keep on keepin’ on until it is the law of the land.”
