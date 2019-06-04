VLife CBD Opens Flagship CBD Dispensary
VLifeCBD offers Authentic Premium CBD and Hemp products at some of the best prices in town.
“Our customers will not only find amazingly helpful products but they will also be pleasantly surprised at how we can help their wallet too.” says Anthony Tyler, Co-Founder of VLife CBD.
Combining over 30+ years of industry experience and taking inspiration from Dispensaries in Colorado, California, Washington, Oregon and Nevada, VLife CBD can offer such a truly unique retail experience. VLife CBD believes in price transparency as well as offering top quality products for a great price. VLife CBD also honors first responders, veterans, active military and their families with a 15% discount.
