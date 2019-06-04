VLife CBD Opens Flagship CBD Dispensary

VLife CBD Logo VLife CBD Hickory Storefront VLife CBD Hickory Store Inside with Pup Pax

VLifeCBD offers Authentic Premium CBD and Hemp products at some of the best prices in town.

Our average 1,000mg tincture goes for $50-60 and our flower starts at only $6.99 a gram or $19.99 for 3.5 grams, so as you can see it's a great product that doesn't break your wallet.” — Christine, Co-Founder of VLife CBD

HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, US, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- VLife CBD is a Premium CBD Dispensary that just opened and wants to position itself as the first of its kind to offer a true to form Dispensary experience in North Carolina. There is a strong need to bring high quality products that are both a great value and third-party lab verified to the market. By selling the top of the line quality products for a price that everyone can afford we can help our communities most vulnerable. Every product sold at VLife CBD is third-party lab tested and has a Certificate of Analysis available.“Our customers will not only find amazingly helpful products but they will also be pleasantly surprised at how we can help their wallet too.” says Anthony Tyler, Co-Founder of VLife CBD.Combining over 30+ years of industry experience and taking inspiration from Dispensaries in Colorado, California, Washington, Oregon and Nevada, VLife CBD can offer such a truly unique retail experience. VLife CBD believes in price transparency as well as offering top quality products for a great price. VLife CBD also honors first responders, veterans, active military and their families with a 15% discount.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.