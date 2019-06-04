Miranda Law Office Chicago explain how they're helping clients to obtain their suspended and revoked licenses

Miguel Miranda, founder of Miranda Law Office Chicago, explains how the law firm can assist clients in obtaining their revoked or suspended drivers licenses.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having delighted in a run of recent successes, Miranda Law Office Chicago has enjoyed a fantastic start to 2019, according to attorney and law firm founder Miguel Miranda. Here, the experienced legal professional, a particular specialist in criminal and DUI defenses, explains how the Chicago-based law firm is successfully helping clients to obtain their suspended and revoked licenses."License suspension is serious, but revocation is more serious still," says Miguel Miranda, founder of specialist law office Miranda Law Office Chicago, "and, without the correct legal counsel, represents the permanent seizure of an individual's driving privileges."Already this year, Miranda Law Office Chicago has enjoyed great success in a number of notable cases pertaining to clients subject to sexual assault allegations, significant asylum cases, and various criminal and DUI defenses. "We've enjoyed a great start to 2019, both for ourselves and for our clients," adds Miranda Law Office Chicago founder Miguel Miranda, "and long may it continue.""So-called 'driving under the influence or DUI convictions can happen to just about anyone," suggests Miranda, "and can have dire consequences on an individual's driving privileges."Accordingly, he says, DUI convictions and license suspensions and revocations are an important area of focus for himself and his team at Miranda Law Office Chicago. "We're specialists in helping clients with both suspended and revoked licenses," explains the attorney, "and have been now for more than a decade."The organization also focuses on further criminal, traffic, deportation, non-contested divorce, and personal injury cases. "At Miranda Law Office Chicago, we defend every client as if they were a member of our own family, as we recognize that any serious legal allegations can result in dire consequences upon a person's freedom, their livelihood, and their reputation, if not handled correctly," suggests the law office's founder.Established more than a decade ago, Miranda Law Office Chicago's mission, says Miranda, is to provide legal services which are not only reliable and dependable, but wholly honest, and truly cost-effective."Our record speaks for itself," he adds, wrapping up, "and we happily invite anyone in need of legal assistance, for example with a suspended or revoked drivers license, to get in touch, assured that we're the number one law firm in Chicago for the task in hand."Miranda Law Office Chicago offers flexible payment plan options, and first consultations are always free. The English and Spanish speaking law firm provides its services in Cook County, Dupage County, Kane County, Will County, and throughout wider Illinois, specifically handling cases in Maywood, Cicero, Berwyn, Skokie, and Rolling Meadows. To learn more about Miranda Law Office Chicago, or to get in touch, please call 773-588-3822 or visit http://mirandalawchicago.com/



