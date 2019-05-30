Miranda Law Office Chicago founder reflects on recent courtroom successes

Attorney Miguel Miranda reflects on recent courtroom successes at specialist law firm Miranda Law Office Chicago.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established attorney and Miranda Law Office Chicago founder Miguel Miranda reflects on a run of recent successes at the Chicago-based law firm so far this year, including three notable cases pertaining to clients subject to sexual assault allegations, and a further significant asylum case."We've enjoyed a great start to 2019, both for ourselves and for our clients," reveals Miranda Law Office founder Miguel Miranda, an established Chicago-based attorney in practice for more than a decade.Miranda Law Office Chicago are specialists in criminal and DUI defense. "Our lawyers have tried countless bench and jury trials to successful outcomes," Miranda reveals. "Meanwhile," he continues, "a DUI—or driving under the influence—conviction can happen to anyone, and can have dire consequences on an individual's driving privileges, so it's an important area of focus for us."The organization also focuses on sexual assault allegations and asylum cases, with Miranda Law Office Chicago having won three notable such cases in recent months. "Miranda Law Office Chicago has recently won three big cases, two of which concerned separate clients against whom sexual assault allegations had been made, as well as a further, highly-significant asylum case, in the last few months alone," reveals attorney Miguel Miranda.Miranda Law Office Chicago has also enjoyed recent successes in a number of further criminal, DUI, traffic, deportation, non-contested divorce, and personal injury cases. "At Miranda Law Office Chicago, we defend each client as we would defend our own loved ones, as any serious legal situation can result in significant consequences upon a person's freedom, their livelihood, their reputation, and their family," suggests the law office's founder. "As such, it's not something to be played with," he adds.Established in 2008, Miranda Law Office Chicago's mission is to provide legal services which are honest, reliable, dependable, and cost-effective, according to the law firm's website."Here at Miranda Law Office Chicago, our record speaks for itself," adds Miguel Miranda, wrapping up, "and we invite anyone in need of legal assistance to get in touch, wherein which we trust that they'll be suitably impressed and content that we're the correct law firm for the job in hand."Miranda Law Office Chicago offer flexible payment plan options and first consultations are always free. The law firm, who also speak fluently in Spanish, offers its services in Cook County, Dupage County, Kane County, Will County, and throughout wider Illinois, specifically handling cases in Maywood, Cicero, Berwyn, Skokie, and Rolling Meadows. To learn more about Miranda Law Office Chicago, please call 773-588-3822 or head to http://mirandalawchicago.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.