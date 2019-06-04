F5WC Announces Dates and Location for 2019 World Finals

Football Fives World Championship

2019 World Finals Tournament hosted by Fives Futbol in Cape Town, South Africa from November 28th to December 2nd, 2019

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world finals of F5WC, the largest amateur football tournament in the world, will take place from November 28th to December 2nd, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.F5WC’s mission is to provide anyone and everyone the opportunity to participate in a world-class football experience with the chance to earn the ultimate privilege of representing one’s country on an international stage.The 2019 edition of the F5WC tournament is being held across 500 cities in 32 countries where players have been playing for the right to represent their country at the F5WC World Finals.This year, the theme behind the global F5WC campaign, across all competing countries, has been #RedefineAmateur. This has been with the intention of reversing any negative connotations around the quality of the amateur game and the associated perceived amateur experience. F5WC strives to push the boundaries of what it means to be amateur and the player experience that comes with that.CEO of F5WC, James Davies-Yandle, expressed his thoughts on the growing popularity of the five-a-side game: “the popularity of 5-a-side is growing year on year and is set to overtake the conventional eleven-a-side game, globally, very shortly. Just because its amateur why shouldn’t the player experience be world class? And let me tell you, the quality certainly isn’t what you would associate with ‘amateur’ either.”The F5WC world finals in Cape Town, in association with Fives Futbol, will be delivered at Fives Futbol’s Century City location from November 28th to December 2nd, 2019. The F5WC organization and Fives Futbol look forward to a weekend of quality amateur football, competition and entertainment; where one team will be crowned the 2019 F5WC World Champions. For all family, friends and fans who can’t make it to Cape Town to support, matches will be live-streamed and hosted on Facebook.CEO of Fives Futbol, Adam Fine, expressed his excitement around the event returning to Cape Town following the success of the 2018 event : “The players and national teams loved the experience of competing in Cape Town last year and we look forward to them returning this iconic location for another excellent event.”About F5WC World Football Fives Ltd.F5WC is the largest amateur 5-a-side football tournament in the world. Started in 2014, it’s an annual global tournament for all amateur players aged 16 and over. F5WC promotes sportsmanship, healthy living and cultural exchange through the beautiful game.About Fives Futbol:Fives Futbol is the largest five-a-side football operator in South Africa and the only one with a national footprint (14 venues and growing). Fives Futbol pride themselves on being more than just a sports facility and focus heavily on delivering a world-class player experience.



