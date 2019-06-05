Leading providers partner to build a new generation of ‘Empathic AI’ that measures human emotions
Sensum, empathic AI specialists, have selected partners to provide the most diverse suite of emotional measurement tools available for human machine technology.
Sensum’s technology works by combining data from as many sensors as possible to provide a complete understanding of the user’s feelings. By integrating the highest quality data from the best providers, Sensum aims to give technology companies a full suite of human-state analysis tools for a new generation of AI-powered devices that interact ‘empathically’ with their users.
Fraunhofer, Europe’s largest application-oriented research organization, provides facial coding software to Sensum. This measures emotional expressions from the face by analysing the video from a camera such as a webcam.
audEERING provides audio analysis software that measures emotions from the user’s voice. The company’s SenseAI technology processes both spoken language and the ‘paralanguage’ that we use between words, such as grunts and sighs.
Equivital offers a chest-worn sensor array that provides medical-grade physiological data such as heart rate (ECG), breathing rate and skin temperature. This data is fed into Sensum’s algorithms for interpreting human states from physiological signals.
Sensum’s empathic AI technology is modelled on human psychology and physiology. The human brain receives inputs from multiple senses simultaneously and makes judgements about which inputs to respond to at any moment. Similarly, by analysing data from multiple different sensor types simultaneously, empathic AI algorithms are able to provide a more accurate and detailed understanding of the user’s state, in more scenarios, than any single data stream could.
CEO & Co-Founder of Sensum, Gawain Morrison, said, ‘Since we founded Sensum we believed that the only way to truly understand human emotions and other cognitive states, in-the-wild, is by analysing multiple modes of human data together. Now that this kind of technology is becoming popular, our customers are seeing the advantage of this holistic approach to understanding humans’.
Sensum Boilerplate
Sensum builds empathic AI algorithms that turn human data into emotion, physiology & behaviour insights. With real-time, unified modelling of human states, our customers are building products & experiences that are more personal, responsive, engaging… more human.
Since 2011, in a string of world-firsts with global brands, we have deployed empathic AI solutions into some of the most extreme environments on the planet, making us world leaders at measuring human data 'in the wild', where people live their lives.
Our patent-pending empathic AI engine Synsis™ automatically appraises user data to derive human emotions & states from any situation. We combine this with our patent-pending tools for automatically syncing data & media from the widest range of sensors on the market. Our customers embed Synsis in their technology to create new kinds of empathic human-machine interaction, and develop a deeper understanding of the digital self.
Our tools have measured human data across 20 countries, online, in shops, in homes, in the wild; from 1 person to 15,000 people simultaneously, at 4,000 m, at 300 km/h; from the Arctic Circle to the Pacific Rim; in cars, planes, trains, boats, bicycles, motorbikes, parachutes, zip-lines... even a jetpack.
We are a technology company, building products, solutions and campaigns both independently and for some of the biggest brands and agencies in the world, including Ford, Valeo, Red Bull Media House, Jaguar, Unilever, Publicis, BBC, Mindshare and Cisco.
Sensum technology operates on a model of multimodal sensor fusion – analysing data from a wide range of sources, including biometrics (heart rate, skin conductance, facial expression, voice, etc.) and contextual (location, speed, product info, telematics, etc.). Our unique ability to sync and correlate multiple modes of data supports our empathic AI engine in delivering scientifically-validated measurement of human states – anywhere, in real time.
Fraunhofer Boilerplate
The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is the leading organization for applied research in Europe. Its research activities are conducted by 72 institutes and research units at locations throughout Germany. The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft employs a staff of more than 26,600, who work with an annual research budget totaling more than 2.6 billion euros.
For sixteen years, the research group Intelligent Systems has been developing algorithms and methods for image based detection, analysis and interpretation of faces, gestures and movements of persons. Research on facial analysis includes recognition of age, gender, emotions, and head pose. Research results on facial analytics have found entrance into the Fraunhofer software library SHORE® (Sophisticated Highspeed Object Recognition Engine) with various commercial applications. SHORE® is protected by several international patents and can be implemented in applications in accordance with GDPR regulations. We also focus on recognising basic facial movements and estimating physiological parameters such as pulse and heart rate variability using deep learning methods.
audEERING Boilerplate
audEERING was founded in 2012 as a spin-off of the Technical University of Munich. Today, audEERING is the only European company driving innovation in emotional artificial intelligence focused on intelligent audio analysis. Using innovative machine intelligence and deep learning techniques, audEERING’s products are able to automatically analyze e. g. acoustic scenes, speaker states as well as over 50 emotional states. audEERING’s customers include multinational companies such as BMW, GfK, Red Bull Media House and Ipsos. www.audeering.com
Equivital Boilerplate
Equivital is the technology leader in professional wearable human monitoring solutions for the highly regulated markets, such as clinical trials, physiological research, industrial safety, hazardous area first responders and the military. Equivital products have been used successfully by over 300 academic and industrial organisations for their critical monitoring needs including Red Bull in their famous jump from the edge of space. With the only commercially available intrinsically safe, FDA and CE cleared body worn physiological monitoring sensor, Equivital’s Black Ghost system is the solution of choice for monitoring people operating in hazardous environments. For more information visit www.equivital.com
