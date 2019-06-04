Efabless Collaborates with GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Enable New IP Development Models for Emerging Applications

Collaboration Expands Efabless Design Platform and GLOBALFOUNDRIES IP Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efabless , a crowdsourcing design platform for custom silicon, today announced a joint relationship with GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) that will extend Efabless’ design platform, Chiplicity , to include select technology nodes from GF. As part of the collaboration, GF’s 130G, the company’s 130nm process technology platform, ​will be offered on Efabless' Chiplicity, which includes an IP Development Program that provides IP designers access to EDA tools, infrastructure and prototyping services to accelerate the development of a wide range of IP. Efabless will provide access to GF’s proven 130G technology offering to Efabless’ design partners and community by August 2019. ​



Through Chiplicity, Efabless provides multiple services enabling its design partners and community members to deliver novel solutions for emerging applications. The Design Platform provides a complete EDA design flow based on qualified open-source tools, access to foundry process technologies, IP and SoC reference designs, as well as prototyping and production fabrication services. Through the capabilities and processes available on the platform, Efabless provides an efficient path for partners to develop custom ICs and silicon-proven IP with limited costs and resources. IP created by partners as well as a larger global community of design professionals can will be made available through the Efabless Design Marketplace and leveraged into ASIC or standard IC designs by customers or ASIC design partners. Design partners can also receive requests for custom IP or services from end-customers or other ASIC design partners through a Design Request process.

The addition of GF on Efabless’ Chiplicity powers a new development model for the creation of innovative IP through an expanded network of design firms and professionals. The combination offers a unique alternative for meeting custom requirements for a broader market of emerging applications.

“We are very pleased to work with GF on this important and exciting initiative,” said Mike Wishart, CEO of Efabless. “GF brings the power of its world-wide customer presence and leading technology to our growing network of design firms and professionals. We look forward to working with GF to deliver world class IP that is necessary for today’s exciting new customer applications."

"We are pleased to team with Efabless’ IP development program,” said Mark Ireland, vice president of ecosystem partnerships at GF. “GF’s proven 130G offering enables Efabless to provide designers with a single-chip, programmable, power solution for analog/power SOCs. We believe our collaboration with Efabless will simplify the enablement process and increase the breadth of IP and services available to our clients.”

Contact Efabless to find out more about Efabless or participating in the IP Development Program.

About Efabless

Efabless.com is the world’s first crowdsourcing platform for semiconductors. Efabless’ customers connect with a community of design firms and professionals and receive formal quotes for custom mixed signal IC and IP solutions. Efabless then provides its IC design community with a cloud-based platform offering everything needed to execute the designs. This includes a design flow based on open source tools; a marketplace featuring IP and full reference designs; access to foundry processes and MPW services to get to prototypes. The entire offering is designed to eliminate the cost and administrative barriers that have inhibited IC design in general and custom IC design in particular.

Efabless is headquartered in San Jose, CA

For more information, visit www.efabless.com

For more information, contact:

Jeff DiCorpo

SVP Business Development

(408) 896-2078

jeffdi@efabless.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.