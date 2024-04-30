Flash News: OKX to Add Runecoin to its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

NASSAU, the Bahamas, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 30, 2024.



OKX to Add Runecoin to its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX today announced that it will add Runecoin to its spot market, with the aim of expanding trading options for its users. Users will be able to trade the RUNECOIN/USDT spot pair from April 30 at 10:00 AM (UTC). Deposits for Runecoin were enabled today at 3:00 AM (UTC).

Runecoin (RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE) is a decentralized cryptocurrency on the Bitcoin network. It is enabled by the Runes Protocol, the leading standard for fungible tokens on Bitcoin's Layer 1, built by Casey Rodarmor, the founder of Ordinals. Runecoin’s mission is to bootstrap adoption, education and innovation of Ordinals, Runes and Bitcoin.

This announcement follows the addition of RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE on OKX Jumpstart on April 29 at 7:00 AM (UTC).



