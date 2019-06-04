Hospice Services Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Hospice Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospice Services Industry
Description
Hospice services are cost-effective humane and compassionate care services provided to the patients who are in the last phase of their life and have completed the medical treatment course for incurable diseases such as congestive heart failure, cancer, dementia and lung disease. These services focus on the quality of the life instead of its length so that patients may live with maximum comfort in their last days.
Usually hospice services are used when a patient is left with a life of approximately 6 months or less.
The services provided include pain management, home care, inpatient care, spiritual care, family gatherings, respite care and bereavement care. These services can be used at home settings, hospitals, special hospice care centres and skilled nursing facilities. A team for hospice care generally include patient’s personal physician, hospice physician, nurses, health aides, counsellors, skilled volunteers and sometimes speech, physical, and occupational therapists based on individual requirements. These services also focus on addressing patient’s emotional, psychosocial and spiritual prospects of dying. Hospice services are individualized services and hence they could be very different for different patients.
In 2018, the global Hospice Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Hospice Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hospice Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kindred Healthcare
National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization
Alzheimer's Association
Benton Hospice Services
Oklahoma Hospice Care
New Hampshire Hospice and Palliative Care Organization
Dierksen Hospice
Covenant Care
Chatham-Kent Hospice
PruittHealth
Fairview Health Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Acute Care
Respite Care
Market segment by Application, split into
Home Settings
Hospitals
Specialty Nursing Homes
Hospice Care Centers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Hospice Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Hospice Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4084125-global-hospice-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
