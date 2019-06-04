Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Hospice Services Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Hospice Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 4, 2019

Description

Hospice services are cost-effective humane and compassionate care services provided to the patients who are in the last phase of their life and have completed the medical treatment course for incurable diseases such as congestive heart failure, cancer, dementia and lung disease. These services focus on the quality of the life instead of its length so that patients may live with maximum comfort in their last days. 
Usually hospice services are used when a patient is left with a life of approximately 6 months or less.

The services provided include pain management, home care, inpatient care, spiritual care, family gatherings, respite care and bereavement care. These services can be used at home settings, hospitals, special hospice care centres and skilled nursing facilities. A team for hospice care generally include patient’s personal physician, hospice physician, nurses, health aides, counsellors, skilled volunteers and sometimes speech, physical, and occupational therapists based on individual requirements. These services also focus on addressing patient’s emotional, psychosocial and spiritual prospects of dying. Hospice services are individualized services and hence they could be very different for different patients. 

In 2018, the global Hospice Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hospice Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hospice Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Kindred Healthcare 
National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization 
Alzheimer's Association 
Benton Hospice Services 
Oklahoma Hospice Care 
New Hampshire Hospice and Palliative Care Organization 
Dierksen Hospice 
Covenant Care 
Chatham-Kent Hospice 
PruittHealth 
Fairview Health Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Acute Care 
Respite Care 

Market segment by Application, split into 
Home Settings 
Hospitals 
Specialty Nursing Homes 
Hospice Care Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Hospice Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Hospice Services development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Continued...            

 









wiseguyreports

