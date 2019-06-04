Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Utilities Security Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2025

Utilities Security Industry

Description

The utility sector, including electricity power plants, oil & gas, water firms, and other integrated firms, provides general services required on daily basis to end users. The market incorporates cyber security and physical security to maintain the privacy of data collected from various sectors. Cloud-based services are widely adopted by large enterprises and government organizations to ensure safe and easy-to-access centralized system for data storage. 

Cloud-based enterprises are widely adopted by large companies and government organizations to ensure a safe and easy-to-access centralized system for data storage. Also, employees around the world can use cloud-based services to access large volumes of data without time and location constraints. Moreover, cloud-based services ensure lower cost of ownership along with easier and improved methods of managing the complexities involved with large data volumes. Therefore, the growing adoption of cloud-based services will propel the growth prospects of the utilities security market until the end of 2023. 

The Americas held the largest share of the market with more than 45% share owing to the high rate of adoption of security devices in 2017. Factors such as the early adoption of advanced technologies and availability of adequate infrastructure and the presence of numerous global vendors are estimated to spur this market’s growth prospects in the Americas in the coming years. 

This report focuses on the global Utilities Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Utilities Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Axis Communications 
Bosch Security Systems 
Honeywell Security 
Qognify 
Tyco International 
...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Physical Security 
Cyber Security

Market segment by Application, split into 
Oil and Gas 
Electricity 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Utilities Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Utilities Security development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Utilities Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Physical Security 
1.4.3 Cyber Security 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Utilities Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Oil and Gas 
1.5.3 Electricity 
1.5.4 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Utilities Security Market Size 
2.2 Utilities Security Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Utilities Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Utilities Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Axis Communications 
12.1.1 Axis Communications Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Utilities Security Introduction 
12.1.4 Axis Communications Revenue in Utilities Security Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Axis Communications Recent Development 
12.2 Bosch Security Systems 
12.2.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Utilities Security Introduction 
12.2.4 Bosch Security Systems Revenue in Utilities Security Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development 
12.3 Honeywell Security 
12.3.1 Honeywell Security Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Utilities Security Introduction 
12.3.4 Honeywell Security Revenue in Utilities Security Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Honeywell Security Recent Development 
12.4 Qognify 
12.4.1 Qognify Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Utilities Security Introduction 
12.4.4 Qognify Revenue in Utilities Security Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Qognify Recent Development 
12.5 Tyco International 
12.5.1 Tyco International Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Utilities Security Introduction 
12.5.4 Tyco International Revenue in Utilities Security Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Tyco International Recent Development

Continued...            

 

