Armour Comms expands into new office space as revenues double

Market leading Mobile Comms security company supports demand with new appointments, new offices and new products

The last year has been particularly successful for Armour Comms, with many new contracts, new partners and recognition within the secure comms sector. ” — David Holman, Director, Armour Comms

LONDON, UK, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armour Comms , the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has seen its most successful year to date with revenues set to double. As a result of several significant new contracts, Armour Comms is taking on extra office space to house new appointments in product development, quality assurance and customer support. During the past year, Armour Comms has signed up another major Government department, taking the total number of central Government organisations using Armour Mobile to seven, as well as a whole host of other new clients across a range of industries, many of which were previously using less secure consumer-grade apps.In April Armour Comms launched the latest version of its flagship product Armour Mobile at Cyber UK 2019 – the premier annual cyber security event run by NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre). Armour Mobile v3.0, which introduces significant new features including biometric authentication (fingerprint and facial recognition), and rapid ‘auto’ provisioning of new users using secure QR codes or encrypted links within emails, was extremely well received, with enquiries from a broad range of sectors including NHS, transportation and financial services.David Holman, Director at Armour Comms commented; “Armour Mobile is based on a Software as a Service delivery model, which has been gradually building up. However, the last year has been particularly successful for Armour Comms, with many new contracts, new partners and recognition within the secure comms sector. Several of our partner relationships are now approaching maturity and we expect to see significant revenue from this channel.”Armour Comms’ solutions for secure communications work on everyday smartphones, tablets and Windows 10 desktops. With the same usability as consumer-grade apps, and with significantly enhanced security, Armour Mobile supports voice calls, video calls, one-to-one and group messaging, voice and video conference calls, file attachments and sent/received/read message status. Message Burn limits the lifespan of sensitive data at rest, where users can set a time at which their messages are automatically deleted (or as the name implies, ‘burn’) on the recipient’s device, for immediate action after being read, or at a given time after sending, according to confidentiality.Using a FIPS 140-2 validated crypto core, Armour Mobile has been awarded many certifications including CPA (Commercial Product Assurance) from the NCSC and is included in the NATO Information Assurance catalogue.In March 2019, Armour Mobile was shortlisted for the SC Awards Europe in the category of Best Mobile Security Solution.In September 2019, Armour Comms will be exhibiting at DSEI, stand number N7-260, where a new technology solution will be previewed.



