Data-Driven Collaboration Targets Commercial/Industrial Property Portfolios With Energy Intelligence

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Australian-founded international data analytics specialists Envizi wanted to expand their data capture capability to support building owners to achieve excellence in energy efficiency and sustainability, it turned to Sydney-based Wattwatchers Digital Energy.Now Envizi and Wattwatchers are building a ‘PropTech meets ‘EnergyTech’ collaboration, and are already rolling out a joint solution across the industrial property portfolio held by one of Australia’s leading building asset owners.Wattwatchers, which specialises in real-time monitoring and control of electrical circuits through IoT devices connected to the cloud, is emerging as an excellent complement to Envizi’s global expertise in data and analytics software , and the valuable insights it provides building owners, managers and investors.The collaboration is focused primarily on developing and delivering data-driven solutions for building portfolios, committed to achieving and maintaining high-level sustainability rankings, and also geographically spread multi-site portfolios where management of energy across many sites and monitoring points is required.Data and analytics are playing an ever more important role in the flight to quality in commercial and industrial buildings, in which achieving and maintaining high sustainability ratings is widely recognised as a proxy for premium assets. Expanded use of data and digital technologies , including Energy IoT, is clearly on the agenda as the main sustainability ratings schemes in Australia and internationally look to refresh and upgrade their strategies and methodologies, including:● The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) - reporting an international, industry-wide trend towards automated collection of information● The National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS) - the NABERS Strategic Plan 2019-2023 (released April 2019)● The Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) - GreenStar for New Buildings (released for consultation April 2019)Envizi co-founder and CEO David Solsky said that energy intelligence was increasingly strategic as building owners and managers pursue a premium product strategy in property assets, with sustainability ratings being a leading indicator, and value optimisation a core outcome.‘It’s a flight to quality trend,’ said Solsky. ‘By lifting their GRESB, GreenStar and/or NABERS ratings, building owners can add value to their investments in the short-term through higher quality tenancies, and greater operational efficiencies.‘In the longer term, Envizi can support them to add value by ensuring their assets stay in touch with rising tenant expectations and market requirements, whilst concurrently helping them to address emerging trends and technologies. The outstanding capabilities of Wattwatchers hardware, to capture highly-granular energy data and communicate it via the internet, is an excellent complement to Envizi’s analytics software.’Wattwatchers CEO Gavin Dietz said that the expanding partnership with Envizi was an acknowledgment that delivering solutions for energy-intelligent buildings requires a rethinking of submetering and integrated sensors in buildings.‘In the digital era, the starting point is data, and lots of it, captured accurately and delivered in real-time through the cloud,’ said Dietz. ‘So where do you get the data for that?‘The good news is that energy monitoring for buildings - traditionally an expensive and unwieldy submetering exercise - is now becoming more intelligent and data-driven, faster to install, and lower-cost thanks to a new era of wireless IoT-enabled solutions, and this is where Wattwatchers specialises.’ABOUT ENVIZI: Envizi is a market leader in data and analytics software. We put data to work, delivering the insights you need to optimize resource use across your buildings and business. We help build sustainable businesses that are fit for the future, and have a proven track record across more than 160 enterprise clients whose operations span over 130,000 locations in 112 countries. More information at www.envizi.com ABOUT WATTWATCHERS: Wattwatchers Digital Energy is an award-winning Australian technology company focused on devices, data and communications to make behind-the-meter energy management intelligent, connected, easy to install and operate, and cost-effective. Based in Sydney, Wattwatchers develops and markets ‘IoT for energy’ hardware + firmware + software solutions to accurately monitor, analyse and control electrical circuits in real-time through the cloud. 