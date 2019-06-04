New York Rum Festival Announces New York Rum Week 2019

New York Rum Week

During New York Rum Week, 20 bars across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens will join the celebration with specialty cocktails.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Rum Festival returns on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 for two days of seminars and tastings of over 30 rums from around the world. (For more information, see below.)

But the adventure continues throughout the week as the Festival is joined by New York Rum Week, running from June 10 through June 17.

ABOUT NEW YORK RUM WEEK

During Rum Week, 20 bars across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens will join the celebration with specialty cocktails designed to highlight rum's diversity of flavors.

We've put together a roster of the city's best rum, cocktail, and Caribbean bars, each with their own take on Rum Week. Each bar will be offering a different menu of its own unique recipes, adding up to a citywide master class in rum cocktails by some of New York's top bartenders.

Stop into your favorite, try someplace new, or compare a few—any way you please, New York Rum Week offers special flavor experiences from June 10 to 17.

Manhattan:

Acme

Happiest Hour

Jeepney

Miss Lily's

The Polynesian (June 12, 13, 15, and 16 only)

Pouring Ribbons

Recreation

Reunion

The Rum House

Slowly Shirley

Solomon & Kuff

Tijuana Picnic

Ward III

Brooklyn:

Caracas Arepa Bar

Donna

Dromedary

Glady's

The Zombie House

Queens:

Diamond Dogs

Paradise Lounge

ABOUT THE NEW YORK RUM FESTIVAL

The New York Rum Festival kicks off on Friday, June 14, at the famous Astor Center for a day of seminars with the top minds in the rum world. Speakers include legendary Barbados distiller Richard Seale, Bacardi educator David Cid, Kiowa Bryan and Ben Jones from Saint Lucia Distillers, and many more. These classroom sessions with rum samples, light refreshments, and Q&A, are all about investigating rum's rich traditions and multifaceted flavors.

On Saturday, June 15, the grand tasting begins at the Metropolitan West exposition hall in Midtown Manhattan. Here you can dive into over 30 rums from around the world from the familiar to the rare. Along the way, take in further in-depth discussions from renowned experts like Appleton's Joy Spence, Plantation's Alexandre Gabriel, and tiki historian Jeff "Beachbum" Berry.

For more information on New York Rum Week, visit newyorkrumweek.com.

For more information on the New York Rum Festival, visit newyorkrumfestival.com.



