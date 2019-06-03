Hoyer Statement on House Passage of a Bipartisan Disaster Relief Supplemental

“The House has now passed the bipartisan disaster relief supplemental after an unnecessary delay caused by some Republican Members who blocked its swift passage for more than a week. This legislation now goes to the President’s desk, and I hope he will sign it swiftly into law so emergency funds can be released to help American communities rebuild from recent disasters. Those who have endured devastating natural disasters deserve to know that the federal government will not leave them to meet these challenges alone. While I’m disappointed that Republicans prevented this emergency funding from reaching those in need sooner, I am glad that the House was able to come together and pass it today.”