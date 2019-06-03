Hoyer Statement on Eid al-Fitr

“I join in wishing Eid Mubarak to all in America and around the world who are celebrating tonight. Ramadan is a period of reflection, prayer, and sacrifice, and it is my hope that this year’s Eid al-Fitr will mark a new beginning of peace and safety for Muslim communities in our country, who have tragically faced harassment, discrimination, and even violence in recent years. Efforts to divide our nation by faith or race or place of birth must not be allowed to succeed, as they run counter to who we are and all for which our republic stands. We must draw together as one nation, indivisible and joined by our common faith in justice, equality, and opportunity for all. In wishing Eid Mubarak to our fellow Americans who have spent the past month fasting and reflecting, I share with them and with all Americans my prayer for the year ahead to be filled with only joy and peace, understanding and cooperation as we pursue a better future together.”