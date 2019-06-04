The US-China/EU Trade War and New Mexican Tariffs Will Not Affect NIS’s Customers

NIS's Warehouse in Avenel, NJ www.nisusacorp.com

AVENEL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hear the war drums kicking in? Of course you do.

Starting June 10 the United States will impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports. The Dow tumbled down below 25 000, S&P fell 1.4% and the Nasdaq lost 1.5%, CNN reports. The Wall Street was already in turmoil over the escalating trade battle with China: economic confidence is damaged all over the world. Despite White House statements that Mexico and China will pay the fees, the US consumers bear the costs. If you buy anything from cars and dishwashers to soda or canned soup, you will be, or probably already are, paying more. The average American household expenses will be at least $500 more this year because of tariffs already imposed, according to Fox Business. That is because lots of US businesses depend on import goods from Mexico and China. Nanotech Industrial Solutions is not one of them.



Not only we have process plants and warehouses on different continents, but we have also built a soundproof worldwide distribution network. Nanotech Industrial Solutions will protect its customers and partners in Mexico, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia & Australia from price hikes and competition.

So, when US-China/Mexico trade war tensions persist and investors get more nervous, we stay calm. NIS is not dancing to the sound of the trade war drums, we are preparing our drums: the ones that are filled with NIS’s unique oil/grease/MWF additives based on IF-WS2 unmatched technology. Contact us for more info.

