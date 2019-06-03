Review of Implementation of IMF Commitments in Support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Strategy, Policy, & Review Department
Publication Date:
June 3, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The IMF is committed to supporting implementation of the 2030 development agenda. The IMF’s primary contribution to global development is to deliver on its mandate to help maintain macroeconomic and financial stability at both the global and national levels. The IMF also supports the development agenda through targeted support for national policies—via policy advice and support for capacity development (CD) in areas where it has specialist expertise.
Series:
Policy Paper No. 19/013
English
Publication Date:
June 3, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498318082/2663-3493
Stock No:
PPEA2019013
Price:
Free
Format:
Paper
Pages:
47
