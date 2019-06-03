There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,119 in the last 365 days.

Review of Implementation of IMF Commitments in Support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

International Monetary Fund. Strategy, Policy, & Review Department

June 3, 2019

The IMF is committed to supporting implementation of the 2030 development agenda. The IMF’s primary contribution to global development is to deliver on its mandate to help maintain macroeconomic and financial stability at both the global and national levels. The IMF also supports the development agenda through targeted support for national policies—via policy advice and support for capacity development (CD) in areas where it has specialist expertise.

Policy Paper No. 19/013

English

June 3, 2019

9781498318082/2663-3493

PPEA2019013

Free

Paper

47

