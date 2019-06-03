David Inchausti Named Corporate Vice President and Comptroller

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 3, 2019 – Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today named David Inchausti as corporate vice president and comptroller effective June 16, 2019. Inchausti succeeds Jeanette Ourada, who has elected to leave the company.

In his new role, Inchausti will lead Chevron’s accounting, financial reporting and analysis, internal controls and Finance Shared Services organizations. He will report to Pierre Breber, Chevron’s vice president and chief financial officer.

“Dave’s breadth of experience, including his most recent role as our deputy comptroller, has prepared him well for this important leadership position within our finance organization,” said Chevron’s Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth.

Since joining Chevron in 1988, Inchausti, 55, has held a number of operational and corporate finance positions around the world. Prior to his current role, Inchausti served as comptroller for Chevron’s Upstream organization, and previously held a variety of finance positions of increasing responsibility in Upstream operations in Kazakhstan, Thailand, Venezuela, Angola and Indonesia, over a 20-year-period. Inchausti has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

Commenting on Ourada, Wirth said: “Since joining Chevron through our acquisition of Unocal, Jeanette established herself as a highly respected member of our senior management team. We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

