Datta Endoscopic Back Surgery and Pain Center Offers Revolutionary Migraine Relief Procedure

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Datta, one of the world’s most experienced implanter of the Reed Migraine™ Procedure is making this ground breaking migraine relief procedure available to all of his patients at all 16 Datta Endoscopic Back Surgery and Pain Center locations in the Tri-State area.New York City, NY, March 29, 2019 – Dr. Sukdeb Datta is a partner physician of the leading-edge Reed Migraine Centers, he also follows his own research in new treatments for neuropathic pain, including implanted neurostimulation. Dr. Datta is one of the world’s most experienced implanters, having done his first Reed Migraine Procedure in 2010."I am delighted to offer the unique Reed Migraine procedure for patients suffering from debilitating migraine. It truly is a life changing choice, without the side effects of medications that need to be taken on an ongoing basis and constant emergency room visits for migraine attacks. I am happy that we can offer this to our patients in the east coast of the United States," said Dr. Sukdeb Datta, C.E.O. of Datta Endoscopic Back Surgery and Pain Center.The efficacy of the Reed Migraine Procedure is confirmed in over 115 clinical studies in peer-reviewed literature such the Safety and efficacy of peripheral nerve stimulation of the occipital nerves for the management of chronic migraine: results from a randomized, multicenter, double-blinded, controlled study, Cephalalgia. 2012; 32: 1165-79. The Reed Migraine Procedure is successful in 80-90% percent of patients suffering from severe migraine headaches, often with near complete relief of headaches within the first month post procedure. Datta Endoscopic Back Surgery and Pain Center has implanted over 60 nerve stimulator leads and has concrete information of the procedure’s efficacy in adolescent age groups, as well as some other unique indications.Migraines can cause severe pain or pulsing sensation, usually on just one side of the head. In many cases migraines can dictate what individuals can and cannot do throughout their day. It is frequently accompanied by nausea, vomiting and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. Some people experience painful migraine headaches for hours. Medications and lifestyle changes can help prevent or alleviate some migraine attacks.About Datta Endoscopic Main Office :303 5th Ave #205, New York, NY 10016347-380-9138Contact:Marc Weissmanmarc@glocreative.commobile 917-213-4473office 786.623.3911SOURCE Datta EndoscopicRelated Links



