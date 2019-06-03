Urban Vegan Org Adds Salt Cork & Trees

Cruelty-Free Ethical Shopping Expands for City Dwellers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- URBANVEGAN.ORG, the online portal for everything VEGAN continues to bring the very best products for sustainable living to the digital fingertips of Urban Vegans and all consumers who care about a healthy planet.

Long gone are the days when the term vegan described someone wearing a hemp shirt, eating raw grain, and hugging a tree. Today, urban vegans dress in plant based designer clothing, eat in gourmet restaurants serving organic animal free cuisine, and use only cruelty-free cosmetics and grooming products. As the nation’s population shifts ever more to city living, the health and well being of our environment also becomes more critical. Curating the very best products for a responsible lifestyle is the mission of Urban Vegan Org.

Under the auspices of the critically acclaimed affiliate program SHARE-A-SALE, Urban Vegan Org proudly adds three eco-conscious and socially-responsible lifestyle catalogs: QUEORIC, SO WELL, AND TREE TRIBES.

New Orleans based QUEORIC, founded by Amanda Dailey and Julie Araujo, discovered the remarkable versatility of cork while visiting Julie’s family in Portugal. Together, these entrepreneurial women pushed the boundaries of creative manufacturing while growing their remarkable community based company.

SO WELL describes their mission as being “inspired by the simple beauty of nature, we create natural products that are beautifully simple. Products that are made with passion and purpose to help people and the planet awaken and heal.” And their catalog does not disappoint. From stunning Himalayan salt lamps to organic skin care creams, this beautiful collection of fair-trade products will add peace and tranquility to even the most hectic life of an Urban Vegan.

It is hard to argue with the goals of TREE TRIBE; “We're fans of the Earth and want to make a positive impact. Tree Tribe is an outdoor lifestyle brand that plants 10 trees on every sale.” From eco-bottles to wallets made from leaf leather to what some fans call “the most comfortable leggings ever”, the name says it all. Tree Tribe intends to plant millions of trees and has already planted more than 300,000 trees in 12 countries. This is a catalog that no open-minded traveler should miss.

We welcome these outstanding socially responsible catalog companies to the URBANVEGAN.ORG portal. If you care about our planet, we encourage you to take a few minutes and browse these inspiring collections.

https://www.UrbanVegan.org



