LoginRadius Announces New Website Launch

The completely redesigned website emphasizes the value created by their customer identity solution

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius Inc. announced the launch of a new website reflecting its leadership in customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions for the enterprise. The site conveys a compelling message for C-level executives such as CIOs, CISOs, and CTOs who are looking to transform customer experience and win customer trust.“LoginRadius as a company and technology platform has experienced multifold growth in the past two years, and the previous website wasn’t reflecting the true value we provide to our customers, our market leadership in the CIAM space, and the maturity of our business. So we wanted the new website to demonstrate the incredible value that enterprises can realize with our CIAM solution," said Rakesh Soni, CEO and Cofounder of LoginRadius.The redesigned website gives a clear picture of the overall solution and key components of the LoginRadius Identity Platform, and the modern and minimalistic design reflects a look and feel that cuts through the clutter. The new site is located at the same address, www.loginradius.com LoginRadius continues its focus on developers, who benefit from self-served and developer-friendly technology for customer identity.“We’ve significantly expanded our web content around different methods of deployment, APIs, and protocols,” said Deepak Gupta, CTO and Cofounder of LoginRadius. “It highlights the flexibility and performance of our infrastructure, which technical buyers highly appreciate.”The new website has a dedicated portal for developers to learn more and evaluate the LoginRadius Identity Platform. Developers are encouraged to explore API libraries and identity resources at https://www.loginradius.com/deployment/ About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading provider of cloud-based customer identity and access management solutions for mid-sized to large companies. The company has been named as an industry leader in the CIAM space by Gartner, Forrester, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly.The LoginRadius Identity Platform helps companies deliver a connected customer experience, create an integrated marketing ecosystem, and centralize customer data to define a unified profile and better manage their customer identities. Some of the key products include customer registration services, social login, profile management, integration with third-party marketing applications, user management, customer insights, and more.The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in Toronto, USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and India.For more information, please visit www.loginradius.com Contact:LoginRadius Media TeamEmail: media@loginradius.comPhone: +1 (844) 625-8889



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.