Comfort Keepers of Shelton CT Provides Companionship Services That Benefit Seniors Social and Physical Health

We are told a healthy diet and light exercise are essential to living a vital life regardless of age. It is important to recognize that active socialization is also a key factor in living a happy and vibrant life. Sadly, for many elders, socialization lessens with the passing years and feelings of isolation can begin to develop. This is where Comfort Keepers companionship care services can come in handy.

It’s no secret that as we get older it becomes harder to attend social events as easily and as often as we used to. Social outings become less available and less accessible to many seniors. Often they have long retired, are empty nesters, and may have lost the ability to drive. The significant decrease in meaningful social interaction can contribute to the onset of depression, loneliness and isolation.

These negative feelings often impact a person’s overall health and wellbeing. Regular social interaction has scientifically proven health benefits, which include lowering the risk of developing dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. This is because engagement and interaction exercise cognitive function and memory in the brain. It is said that regular social interaction manifests the same cognitive benefits as trying to solve a puzzle.

People who are isolated or experiencing feelings of depression are at an increased risk of developing heart disease and other major diseases. Socialization lowers this risk by decreasing feelings of loneliness. In turn, regular socialization can help lead to a longer, happier lifespan.

If your loved one is recovering from illness or surgery, having a companion by their side during the journey can lead to faster recovery time. A support system is key to getting through times of illness and rehabilitation and can motivate your loved one to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

It can be difficult to help our loved ones reap the positive health benefits derived from an active social life when our own lives are busy with a multitude of responsibilities. You may not always be in a position to provide mom or dad with the time and attention you would hope to. Take comfort in knowing that Comfort Keepers offers companionship services to provide your loved one with the friendship, daily conversation, interactive care and support they want and need.

Companionship care can be added into any personalized in-home care services Comfort Keepers provides for your family. While our caregivers assist in daily tasks around your loved one’s home, the main goal of companion care is to provide friendship and daily conversation. Whether it be enjoying a conversation over a cup of coffee or chatting while folding laundry, our caregivers are happy to be there for your loved one through it all.

The goal of Comfort Keepers is to Elevate The Human Spirit and companionship services do just that for your loved one. Comfort Keepers caregivers will make meaningful connections with your loved ones and enjoy enhancing their quality of life!

