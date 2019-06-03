MEDIA ALERT: Sustainably Designed, Prefabricated Homes to be Installed in Olympic Valley in Less Than Eight Hours

Installation includes two of 30 townhome-style residences being built in new development

/EIN News/ -- OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: Witness two sustainable homes installed in a matter of hours. Built entirely offsite, the installation brings innovative, time- and cost-efficient construction to Olympic Valley.



Witness two sustainable homes installed in a matter of hours. Built entirely offsite, the installation brings innovative, time- and cost-efficient construction to Olympic Valley. (rendering)





Designed as a multi-family home by sagemodern, and built by Plant Prefab, a company whose mission is to make it easy to build homes that are healthy, sustainable and durable, this duplex home will be installed in under eight hours hours. The two townhomes, each just over 3,000 square feet, include 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The six modules that make up the two homes were constructed at Plant Prefab’s climate-controlled facility in Rialto, CA this spring and shipped to the build site. With construction occurring concurrently with site work, and throughout the winter when onsite building would have been impossible, total construction time was reduced by more than 50%, saving construction carrying costs and mitigating neighborhood disruption.



Plant Prefab is the first company in the nation that provides custom, architectural, high-quality design and prefabricated construction through sustainable construction, materials, processes and operations. Its homes are built in ways that minimize the negative impact of development on energy, water, other resources and indoor air quality.



WHEN: Tuesday, June 4 from 2-6pm (weather permitting) and Wednesday, June 5 from 8am-12pm.



Exact timing may vary based on weather and other site-based factors; so please confirm the event status at plantprefab@uprightcomms.com.



WHERE: Creeks End Ct, Olympic Valley, CA 96146

39.206147, -120.202864

VISUALS: Watch a large crane lift and set modules into place to create a modern, sustainable, duplex home in under 8 hours. Great footage for noon or evening news, front page, social media or anchor page.

INTERVIEWS: Interviews upon request with Plant Prefab team via phone or video.

CONTACT:

Paul Wilke, Upright Position Communications for Plant Prefab:

Email: paul@uprightcomms.com

Phone: 415-215-8750



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f31c4fe-389b-4f9c-80ce-893aebbcf2cf



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.