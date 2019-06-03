Country's Largest Privately-Owned Donation Consulting Firm Welcomes New CEO

Jessica I. Marschall, CPA, member of AICPA and VSCPA - GDC's New CEO

Green Donation Consultants has subcontracted a new Chief Executive Officer and grown staff with several new additions.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Donation Consultants, the consulting agency responsible for diverting approximately $275 million+ worth of donated materials to non-profit organizations across the United States over the last five years, has subcontracted a new Chief Executive Officer. Jessica I. Marschall, CPA, is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants. She brings with her over 18 years of accounting experience.“GDC has both appraisal and construction management expertise, but it was important to us that we also add a third, very important piece of the puzzle to our leadership team in the form of a CEO with a Master’s degree in accounting to shore up operations,” says Mayur Dankhara, Chief Operating Officer and accredited member of the International Society of Appraisers.Marschall’s conservative approach to creating qualified, IRS-compliant appraisals has revitalized the company. “We’ve made several changes to staff and leadership over the last year, and we are now proud to announce we have assembled a robust, professional, and highly educated team of individuals coming together to give the best quality work product and documentation in the most ethical way.” Marschall’s goal is to ensure compliance with all IRS codifications as well as relevant case law. “Appraisals will be conservatively valued, thoroughly researched and provide necessary detailed documentation. Appraisal values will be conservative and accurate. Appraisal fees, like always, will be based solely on the hours and workload for our staff with zero correlation to the value of the donated materials and property.”While unable to provide tax advice to clients, Marschall’s background allows her to help support GDC’s mission to save the world through non-cash charitable donations and deconstruction, which combine to provide donors with substantial tax benefits. “We pride ourselves on how we have changed over the last several months - everything is different now. We are meeting with more nonprofit organizations face-to-face and both nonprofits and clients are learning to trust our conservative and ethical approach. People are waking up to the environmental, financial, and philanthropic benefits of deconstruction and donation and they are using GDC as a partner and consultant throughout the entire process,” says Marschall.Other new Green Donation Consultants’ staff members include: Monika Ingram, Executive Assistant, Megan Miller, Production Assistant, LeAndre Bennett, Sales and Communications Specialist, and Kelsey Gentry, Director of Sales and Marketing. Dankhara, who has worked for the company since 2017, is overjoyed with the new additions. “There’s really no other team like this in the appraisal industry. We have 20 team members that provide one-stop consultation from beginning to end. Not only are we the largest donation consulting agency in the country, but we’re now the most educated, the most diligent, and the most passionate. We’re truly here to save the world.



