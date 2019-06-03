Venturitas Launches World’s First Experience as a Service (XaaS) Company

venturitas

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Venturitas announces the launch of the worlds first Experience as a Service (XaaS) global management consulting firm focused on upending the traditional management consulting model with initial hubs in Boston, New York, and London.Venturitas connects independent management consultants, experienced executives, and subject matter experts with enterprise and small business clients to overcome their biggest business challenges anywhere in the world. Venturitas is disrupting the $250 billion global management consulting industry by deploying Experience as a Service (XaaS) to both meet the needs of our clients and embrace the realities of an evolving workforce.As an industry agnostic, global management consulting firm Venturitas attracts consultants capable of meeting the needs of clients across dozens of industries and capacities anywhere in the world. Venturitas independent management consultants are comprised of c-level executives, seasoned entrepreneurs, and experienced managers in 10 countries and 5 timezones.Jason Mackey, Founder and CEO, says, “Our consultancy leverages the decades of experience and know-how of our consultants to provide management consulting services deployed via an XaaS (Experience as a Service) agency model to a broad mix of new and existing businesses worldwide. We help our clients overcome the complex and increasingly sophisticated challenges of strategic planning and operations management in uncertain times.”Venturitas is currently developing a proprietary AI-based platform to automate both project staffing and management. By harnessing technology and the skill set of an impressive consultant network, Venturitas can serve and support businesses, of any size, faster and more efficiently than traditional management consulting firms. Venturitas is positioned to scale rapidly and anticipates 1500 consultants within the next 18-months.Main website: www.venturitas.com About Venturitas Inc: Founded in 2018, Venturitas is an Experience as a Service (XaaS) management consulting company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Venturitas aims to become the premier umbrella firm for the world’s most experienced and capable management consultants from around the world. We help our clients overcome the complex and increasingly sophisticated challenges of strategic planning and operations management in uncertain times.



