June is Men's Health Month Men's Health Week Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Awareness Period Puts Focus on Health of Men and Boys including the 25th Year of National Men’s Health Week.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This June, families and communities around the nation are bringing men’s health to the forefront with the kick-off of the 2019 Men’s Health Month, an annual awareness period solely dedicated to education and activities on the health and wellness of men and boys. This year also marks the 25th year of National Men’s Health Week (NMHW), a special awareness period recognized by Congress. Men’s Health Month is built on the pillars of AWARENESS – PREVENTION – EDUCATION – FAMILY.This year, Men’s Health Week will be celebrated on June 10-16, ending on Father’s Day. The week is celebrated as International Men’s Health Week around the globe. During this time, health care professionals, private corporations, faith-based community organizations, and government agencies, plan activities that focus on the health and well-being of boys, men, and their families.“Men continue to lag behind women in health outcomes while leading the top causes of death in the U.S., which is why an awareness period like Men’s Health Month is critical for men, boys, and communities to be more engaged in their health,” said Ana Fadich-Tomsic, VP of Men’s Health Network (MHN). “Consequently, more health dangers loom for men who continue to suffer from the lack of access to mental health services and the impact of the ongoing opioid crisis. Now, more than ever, support is needed from policymakers, state and federal legislators, the media, and our private and non-profit partners to help fight these systemic issues and save lives.”Over 350 mayors and governors across the country have recognized June as Men's Health Month with official proclamations. These proclamations are displayed in Congress. Report cards on the status of the health and well-being of boys and men in each state are available at the State of Men’s Health web site. Free resources and toolkits are available in both English and Spanish at www.MensHealthMonth.com “Although we continue to make progress in raising awareness about the importance of overall preventative health screenings, in addition to self-care, mental health, and the ongoing opioid epidemic, many men and women are still neglecting their own health care needs,” said Beth Battaglino, RN, CEO, HealthyWomen. “We share in the goal of Men’s Health Month to raise awareness, educate, provide resources and remove any stigmas that are associated with these important health topics that affect so many men and young boys.”Men still face challenges in health outcomes that extend beyond their physical wellness. This year, men and boys continue to suffer a “silent crisis” in accessing mental health services. Men are more likely to commit suicide and suffer from depression. Additionally, the ongoing opioid crisis has also hit men hard as they are more than twice as likely to die from opioid use than women, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.“Men are significantly impacted by the opioid crisis. In 2017, 68 percent of Americans who died from opioid overdoses were men (CDC),” said Holly Jespersen, Senior Communications Manager of Shatterproof. “Shatterproof is committed to Men’s Health Month and continues to work towards ending the unjust stigma of addiction and ensuring treatment based on science is available to all who need it.""The Partnership for Safe Medicines is proud to support awareness around Men's Health Month. Too many men in America have been victimized by the counterfeit pill crisis that has currently spread to 48 states and killed people in over 30 states," said PSM Executive Director Shabbir Imber Safdar. "We are hopeful that our efforts will result in more men learning about the dangers of counterfeits and fake online pharmacies and engaging in safer behavior.”A key part of the continued momentum is the annual event and social media campaign, including:• SaludTues & Men’s Health Network Twitter Chat: “Men’s Health Month” and other partners 1:00 p.m. EDT on June 18• The “Men & the Opioid Crisis” Twitter Chat with Men’s Health Network and partners is scheduled for June 26 at 2 PM EST• Congress joins the celebration with a Congressional Workout, planned for June 5.• #ShowUsYourBlue campaign: People all over the world take pictures of themselves and others wearing blue to increase awareness for men’s health and posting the photos on social media with the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag• June 14 is Wear Blue Friday , the #ShowUsYourBlue social media storm where individuals are encouraged to take selfies of themselves wearing blue during the day and post to social media using the hashtagMen’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are sponsored by Men’s Health Network (MHN), which maintains a list of experts and spokespersons on all areas of male health and wellness, including fatherhood issues. Men’s Health Month supporters include Sanofi-Regeneron, Genomic Health, and Pfizer, Inc.



