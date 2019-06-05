EEACS Offering Money Management Class Developed by Youth Financial Literacy

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown offering financial management course.

Seventh graders at the Allentown charter school will learn the basics of financial responsibility.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown is offering seventh-grade students the opportunity to learn about money management and financial responsibility in Money Management, a new class developed by Youth Financial Literacy.In this class, students learn financial basics, like savings and checking accounts. They also learn about more complex money management lessons, like overdraft fees and retirement planning.“With these lessons, we’re preparing our students to enter the world as financially independent and responsible adults,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school Youth Financial Literacy, a nonprofit, is dedicated to helping students learn financial responsibility and establish financial goals to guide them through their futures.Money Management is just one of many courses offered by EEACS that strives to prepare students for the “real world.” The school’s one-of-a-kind business education curriculum teaches students about career awareness, partners students with mentors, and gives high schoolers internship opportunities.To learn more about Executive Education Academy Charter School and its academics, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/academics/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



