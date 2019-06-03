Emerald Bioscience to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

/EIN News/ -- LONG BEACH, CA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: EMBI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics to address global medical indications, announced today that Dr. Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of EMBI, will present a corporate overview at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational to be held on June 4-5th, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel-Air, CA with follow-up investor meetings held throughout the conference. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9:20 AM PST

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9:20 AM PST Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Bel-Air, CA; Track 3

To view the live webcast, please access the following link at the time of the presentation: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/embi/. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days in the investor section of the Emerald Bioscience website.

About Emerald Bioscience, Inc.



Emerald Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Long Beach, California, focused on advancing bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. With proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, Emerald is developing novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs while limiting potential adverse events. Emerald's strategy is to clinically develop proprietary biosynthetic compounds alone or in combination with corporate partners.



Emerald Bioscience is part of the Emerald Group, which comprises multiple companies focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical, and nutraceutical products providing wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the human body’s endocannabinoid system.



For more information, visit www.emeraldbio.life



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, product branding, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “contemplates,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Emerald may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Emerald’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Emerald disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



CONTACT Emerald Bioscience Investor Relations Emerald Health Sciences Karam Takhar Email: invest@emeraldbio.life Phone: 949-336-3437 Douglas Cesario Chief Financial Officer Email: doug@emeraldbio.life Phone: 949-336-3437

