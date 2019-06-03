Hair Removal Industry Overview and Market Opportunities by 2025 | Solta Medical, Lumenis, Cynosure, Syneron Candela
Hair Removal Industry
Description
Hair removal, also known as epilation or depilation, is the deliberate removal of body hair.
In 2018, the global Hair Removal market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Hair Removal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hair Removal development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Solta Medical
Lumenis
Cynosure
Strata Skin Sciences
Syneron Candela
Lutronic Aesthetic
Cutera
Lynton Lasers
Sciton
Alma Lasers
Venus Concept
Fotona
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Energy Based Devices
Laser Based Devices
IPL Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
Dermatology Clinics
Beauty Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Hair Removal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Hair Removal development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Hair Removal Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Energy Based Devices
1.4.3 Laser Based Devices
1.4.4 IPL Devices
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hair Removal Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Dermatology Clinics
1.5.3 Beauty Clinics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Hair Removal Market Size
2.2 Hair Removal Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Hair Removal Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Hair Removal Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
....
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Solta Medical
12.1.1 Solta Medical Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Hair Removal Introduction
12.1.4 Solta Medical Revenue in Hair Removal Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Solta Medical Recent Development
12.2 Lumenis
12.2.1 Lumenis Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Hair Removal Introduction
12.2.4 Lumenis Revenue in Hair Removal Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Lumenis Recent Development
12.3 Cynosure
12.3.1 Cynosure Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Hair Removal Introduction
12.3.4 Cynosure Revenue in Hair Removal Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cynosure Recent Development
12.4 Strata Skin Sciences
12.4.1 Strata Skin Sciences Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Hair Removal Introduction
12.4.4 Strata Skin Sciences Revenue in Hair Removal Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Strata Skin Sciences Recent Development
12.5 Syneron Candela
12.5.1 Syneron Candela Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Hair Removal Introduction
12.5.4 Syneron Candela Revenue in Hair Removal Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Syneron Candela Recent Development
12.6 Lutronic Aesthetic
12.6.1 Lutronic Aesthetic Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Hair Removal Introduction
12.6.4 Lutronic Aesthetic Revenue in Hair Removal Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Lutronic Aesthetic Recent Development
12.7 Cutera
12.7.1 Cutera Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Hair Removal Introduction
12.7.4 Cutera Revenue in Hair Removal Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Cutera Recent Development
12.8 Lynton Lasers
12.8.1 Lynton Lasers Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Hair Removal Introduction
12.8.4 Lynton Lasers Revenue in Hair Removal Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Lynton Lasers Recent Development
12.9 Sciton
12.9.1 Sciton Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Hair Removal Introduction
12.9.4 Sciton Revenue in Hair Removal Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Sciton Recent Development
12.10 Alma Lasers
12.10.1 Alma Lasers Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Hair Removal Introduction
12.10.4 Alma Lasers Revenue in Hair Removal Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Alma Lasers Recent Development
12.11 Venus Concept
12.12 Fotona
Continued...
