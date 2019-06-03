Distributed Data Grid Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Distributed Data Grid -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

A distributed data grid is a data storage software and enables different kinds of data processing by storing both structured and unstructured data. The improved performance, scalability, and high market responsiveness of distributed data grid technologies have driven its demand especially in the BFSI, retail and government sectors.

The emergence of internet of things (IoT) is also driving the growth of the market. The IoT connects devices with the help of inbuilt sensors and embedded systems and the data collected can be tracked and analyzed to provide personalized and highly automated solutions to clients. Distributed data grids can be used to track and analyze data in real-time thus helping to detect trends and insights in a specific market.

The distributed data grid market provides an opportunity for companies of in-memory computing software. The emergence of big data has been the primary driver for the growth of this market.

In 2018, the global Distributed Data Grid market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Distributed Data Grid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distributed Data Grid development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

Red Hat

Software AG

VMware

Alachisoft

GigaSpaces

Hazelcast

ScaleOut Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Universal name space

Data transport service

Data access service

Data replication and resource management service

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications

Retailers

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Distributed Data Grid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Distributed Data Grid development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Distributed Data Grid Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Universal name space

1.4.3 Data transport service

1.4.4 Data access service

1.4.5 Data replication and resource management service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Distributed Data Grid Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Telecommunications

1.5.4 Retailers

1.5.5 Government

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Distributed Data Grid Market Size

2.2 Distributed Data Grid Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Distributed Data Grid Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Distributed Data Grid Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Distributed Data Grid Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Distributed Data Grid Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Distributed Data Grid Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Distributed Data Grid Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 Red Hat

12.3.1 Red Hat Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Distributed Data Grid Introduction

12.3.4 Red Hat Revenue in Distributed Data Grid Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Red Hat Recent Development

12.4 Software AG

12.4.1 Software AG Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Distributed Data Grid Introduction

12.4.4 Software AG Revenue in Distributed Data Grid Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Software AG Recent Development

12.5 VMware

12.5.1 VMware Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Distributed Data Grid Introduction

12.5.4 VMware Revenue in Distributed Data Grid Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 VMware Recent Development

12.6 Alachisoft

12.6.1 Alachisoft Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Distributed Data Grid Introduction

12.6.4 Alachisoft Revenue in Distributed Data Grid Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Alachisoft Recent Development

12.7 GigaSpaces

12.7.1 GigaSpaces Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Distributed Data Grid Introduction

12.7.4 GigaSpaces Revenue in Distributed Data Grid Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 GigaSpaces Recent Development

12.8 Hazelcast

12.8.1 Hazelcast Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Distributed Data Grid Introduction

12.8.4 Hazelcast Revenue in Distributed Data Grid Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Hazelcast Recent Development

12.9 ScaleOut Software

12.9.1 ScaleOut Software Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Distributed Data Grid Introduction

12.9.4 ScaleOut Software Revenue in Distributed Data Grid Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 ScaleOut Software Recent Development

Continued...

