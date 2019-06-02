THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, JUNE 3, 2019

One Minutes (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:00 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (4 bills) Senate Amendment to H.R. 2157 – Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) – Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) H.R. 2940 – To extend the program of block grants to States for temporary assistance for needy families and related programs through September 30, 2019 (Rep. Davis (IL) – Ways and Means) – To extend the program of block grants to States for temporary assistance for needy families and related programs through September 30, 2019 (Rep. Davis (IL) – Ways and Means) H.R. 1261 – National Landslide Preparedness Act (Rep. DelBene – Natural Resources) – National Landslide Preparedness Act (Rep. DelBene – Natural Resources) H.R. 559 – Northern Mariana Islands Long-Term Legal Residents Relief Act, as amended (Rep. Sablan – Natural Resources) – Northern Mariana Islands Long-Term Legal Residents Relief Act, as amended (Rep. Sablan – Natural Resources)