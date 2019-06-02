Sin City Smash Smashes Expectations With A Bigger & Better Building

The premier Las Vegas rage room announces their Grand Opening event to be held at their new location on June 22, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sin City Smash, a premier rage room facility in Las Vegas announces the grand opening of their new location on June 22nd, 2019. Serving locals and tourists alike the past two years, this Las Vegas attraction is ready to open their doors to a larger location to accommodate all of their patrons. To celebrate this occasion, Sin City Smash will be hosting a Grand Opening event on June 22nd, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm with specials running all weekend long. The event will have a $25 entry fee and will be for ages 10 and up.A ticket to the Grand Opening will include mini rage room sessions, axe throwing lessons, snacks, beverages, paint throwing, and chances to win various raffle prices. For those booking a rage room session over the June 21st to June 23rd weekend, Sin City Smash is offering either a FREE $25 Gift Certificate for each pre-booked Smasher OR a FREE 15-minute Axe Throwing Session. Certificates will be picked up after your smashing session to be used at the following rage room session and will be valid from June 24th to December 30th, 2019. Sessions and activity upgrades will be available for an additional fee at the door.Currently, a Sin City Smasher can book a session and smash a variety of common objects such as TV’s, computers, tables, dishes, and anything else they can imagine! The customer can choose his or her weapon of choice, including sledgehammers, indestructible bats, and more! Customers can even bring in their own items to break. Each rage room experience takes place in a different themed room which can be a workplace setting (for those that love their job), living area, or kitchen. Simply stop by, gear up, choose a few inanimate objects, and start smashing away!Sin City Smash will also be adding NEW ACTIVITIES to their current list of services upon their Grand Opening:Paint Throwing: Introducing a new way to make a mess without the stress! Simply pick your colors and paint away. Paint it, Flick it, THROW IT! Your imagination is the limit. Perfect for date nights or a fun night out, once you’re finished with your masterpiece, you get to take your painted canvas home!Axe Throwing: Here by popular demand, Sin City Smash will now offer axe throwing as a way to unleash your inner beast. And yes, they’ll show you how to properly throw the axe first.Moreover, be on the lookout for UPCOMING ACTIVITIES Sin City Smash will be releasing within the next few months:Splatter Paint Room: Picture a food fight but with paint! Once a month, Sin City Smash will open the Splatter Paint Room for an all-out paint war! Massacre the entire room yourself or compete in a VS mode to see what type of artistic masterpiece you and your nemesis create.Raging Axes: A step up from axe throwing, Raging Axes combines Rage Rooms and Axe Throwing. After a lesson in axe throwing and a few practice throws, you’ll get the chance to try out your kill shot! Simply choose your target, aim, then RAGE and watch as your target explodes before you.Sin City Smash offers a variety of packages starting at $30. All smashing packages include Sin City Smash Safety Gear (ANSI Certified hard hat, face shield, ear protection, safety glasses, impact gloves, heavy duty Coveralls), standard smashing tools (Bat and Sledgehammer), indestructible bob or tire tree, table to hold smashables, and ENTRY for 1. They are open Wednesday to Monday from 1:30 pm to 9 pm. Military and first responder discounts available with an ID.People can book their appointments online at https://sincitysmash.com So what are you waiting for? Sign-Up and book your next smashing session, paint, or axe throwing session today!Follow Sin City Smash to get updates and daily specials on rage room packages for all types of events, and much more:Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/SinCitySmash Instagram – @SinCitySmashTwitter - @SinCitySmash



