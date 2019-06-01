Angola, Rwanda combine efforts to eradicate armed groups in DRC

ANGOLA, June 1 - N'Sele, Kinshasa - Angola and Rwanda have pledged to combine efforts to eradicate the phenomenon of Congolese and foreign armed groups operating in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), claiming that such actions pose insecurity and instability in the region.,

The decision was announced in N'Sele, outskirt of DRC capital, Kinshaasa, at the end of a Mini-summit of the heads of State of the three neighboring countries of Africa's Central sub-region, on Friday.

The Summit gathered Presidents of Angola João Lourenço, Rwanda Paul Kagame and the host Félix Tshisekedi. The final communique of the meeting and read by the Angolan Foreign Minister, Manuel Augusto, states that the other heads of State of the region who did not take part in the meeting will also be invited to join this subregional initiative. Tripartite Summit decided to relaunch the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL) as an ideal platform for solution to the problems affecting the region, reads the document. As for the the integration of economic plan, the three Statesmen undertook pledged to their best to rehabilitate and strengthen the Kolwezi-Dilolo railroad in the DRC, with a view to linking it to Lobito, through the Benguela Railway (CFB) in Angola.

N'Sele's meeting took place on the sidelines of the funeral of Etienne Tshisekedi, former Congolese opposition leader and father of DRC President, who died in February 2017 in Brussels (Belgium), and whose remains arrived in Kinshasa on Thursday.

Angolan President João Lourenço, who returned to Luanda late Friday afternoon, took part in the public tribute paid to Etienne Tshisekedi at the Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, along with other African heads of State.

A former Prime Minister of DRC and widely recognised as the father of the Congolese democracy for his fight against the dictatorial state, Etienne Tshisekedi will be burried this Saturday at N'Sele, where a Mausoleum was erected in his memory.

