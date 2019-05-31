Latest News: Library Welcomes 2019 Junior Fellows

Junior Fellow learning through hands-on experience at the Library of Congress.

The Library of Congress today announced the appointment of 40 undergraduate and graduate students to its highly competitive Junior Fellows summer intern program.

This year’s Junior Fellows program, which runs from May 28 to Aug. 2, includes 32 special projects across divisions of the Library of Congress. The program will expose the Junior Fellows to the breadth and depth of the work that takes place at the world’s largest library.

From contributing to women’s suffrage primary resources and experimenting with data flow visualization to inventorying films from the Walt Disney Co., and highlighting holdings related to African American veterans’ history, the Junior Fellows will work on a diverse range of projects under the mentorship of Library staff during this 10-week paid internship program.

“Through the Junior Fellows program, the Library of Congress advances its mission to provide access to a universal record of knowledge, while supporting future generations of students,” said Eric Eldritch, program coordinator.

The Junior Fellows will also be encouraged to participate in professional development opportunities to enhance their summer experience, including special tours, lectures and forums.

All Junior Fellows will have an opportunity to present their most significant discoveries and accomplishments during the program at the Junior Fellows display day on Wednesday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in room 119 of the Library’s Thomas Jefferson Building. The efforts of the Junior Fellows will ultimately enable expanded access to, and promote broader awareness of, Library resources among members of Congress and researchers including scholars, students, teachers and the general public.

The 2019 fellows (with hometown, school and assignment) are:

Amanda Alster, Phoenix; Humboldt State University; Manuscript Division (MSS).

Phoenix; Humboldt State University; Manuscript Division (MSS). Talia Benheim, Fairfax, Virginia; Wellesley College; African and Middle Eastern Division (AMED).

Fairfax, Virginia; Wellesley College; African and Middle Eastern Division (AMED). David Bernardo, North Branford, Connecticut; University of Rhode Island; Preservation Directorate (PRESERV).

North Branford, Connecticut; University of Rhode Island; Preservation Directorate (PRESERV). Boryana Borisova, Elgin, Illinois; Indiana University; PRESERV.

Elgin, Illinois; Indiana University; PRESERV. Leah F. Borquez, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Bryn Mawr College; PRESERV.

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Bryn Mawr College; PRESERV. Meghan Brody, Casco, Michigan; University of Michigan; MSS.

Casco, Michigan; University of Michigan; MSS. Amanda Campbell, Clarksville, Tennessee; University of Memphis; Learning and Innovation Office.

Clarksville, Tennessee; University of Memphis; Learning and Innovation Office. William Choi, Washington, D.C.; Case Western Reserve University; Science, Technology and Business Division (ST&B).

Washington, D.C.; Case Western Reserve University; Science, Technology and Business Division (ST&B). Jaime Conlan, Roopville, Georgia; University of Georgia; Hispanic Division.

Roopville, Georgia; University of Georgia; Hispanic Division. Azani Creeks, Rockwall, Texas; University of Southern California; Policy and Standards Division.

Rockwall, Texas; University of Southern California; Policy and Standards Division. Cassidy Creighton, Lansing, Illinois; Illinois State University; ST&B.

Lansing, Illinois; Illinois State University; ST&B. Kathryn Faulk, Cypress, Texas; Texas A&M University; Signature Programs Office.

Cypress, Texas; Texas A&M University; Signature Programs Office. Brianna Gist, Chicago; Georgetown University; Motion Picture, Broadcasting and Recorded Sound Division (MBRS).

Chicago; Georgetown University; Motion Picture, Broadcasting and Recorded Sound Division (MBRS). Patricia Glaser, Jackson, Michigan; University of Maryland; Veterans History Project (VHP).

Jackson, Michigan; University of Maryland; Veterans History Project (VHP). Abigail Gomez, Silver Spring, Maryland; University of Maryland; U.S. Copyright Office (COP).

Silver Spring, Maryland; University of Maryland; U.S. Copyright Office (COP). Rebecca Gourevitch, Santa Cruz, California; University of Rochester; MSS.

Santa Cruz, California; University of Rochester; MSS. Aric Haas, Rootstown, Ohio; Kent State University; PRESERV.

Rootstown, Ohio; Kent State University; PRESERV. Kelda Habing, Champaign, Illinois; University of Illinois; European Division.

Champaign, Illinois; University of Illinois; European Division. Sophia Higgerson, Newport, Rhode Island; College of William and Mary; Law Library.

Newport, Rhode Island; College of William and Mary; Law Library. Chloe Hovind, Bellingham, Washington; Indiana University; Music Division (MUS).

Bellingham, Washington; Indiana University; Music Division (MUS). Lily Huang, Germantown, Maryland; University of Maryland; IT Design and Development Directorate.

Germantown, Maryland; University of Maryland; IT Design and Development Directorate. Heidi Kastenholz, Tipton, Indiana; Butler University; PRESERV.

Tipton, Indiana; Butler University; PRESERV. Laura Keller, Parma Heights, Ohio; Kent State University; PRESERV.

Parma Heights, Ohio; Kent State University; PRESERV. Brayden Kelley, La Plata, Maryland; University of Alabama; ST&B.

La Plata, Maryland; University of Alabama; ST&B. Anthony Lowe, Lanham, Maryland; University of Maryland; Center for the Book.

Lanham, Maryland; University of Maryland; Center for the Book. Madison MacArthur, Erie, Pennsylvania; Kent State University; Rare Book and Special Collections Division (RBSCD).

Erie, Pennsylvania; Kent State University; Rare Book and Special Collections Division (RBSCD). Madeline Mitchell, Lexington, Kentucky; Indiana University; MBRS.

Lexington, Kentucky; Indiana University; MBRS. Danielle Moler, Hagerstown, Maryland; University of Maryland; RBSCD.

Hagerstown, Maryland; University of Maryland; RBSCD. Swatha Nandhakumar, Naperville, Illinois; Loyola University Chicago; COP.

Naperville, Illinois; Loyola University Chicago; COP. Leigh Norman, Richmond, Virginia; George Mason University; Digital Innovation Division (LAB).

Richmond, Virginia; George Mason University; Digital Innovation Division (LAB). Hannah Reynolds, Gaithersburg, Maryland; Ohio University; MUS.

Gaithersburg, Maryland; Ohio University; MUS. Madeline Roger, Carmel, Indiana; Indiana University; AMED.

Carmel, Indiana; Indiana University; AMED. Benjamin Shields, Fort Worth, Texas; Catholic University of America; MBRS.

Fort Worth, Texas; Catholic University of America; MBRS. Alec Silvera, Cooperstown, New York; University of South Carolina; Library Events Office.

Cooperstown, New York; University of South Carolina; Library Events Office. Sally Smith, Roswell, Georgia; University of Georgia; MBRS.

Roswell, Georgia; University of Georgia; MBRS. Margaret Tucker, Phoenix; Arizona State University; Congressional Research Service.

Phoenix; Arizona State University; Congressional Research Service. Nina Udagawa, Chiba, Japan; George Washington University; LAB.

Chiba, Japan; George Washington University; LAB. Kimberly Windham, Tallahassee, Florida; Florida State University; VHP.

Tallahassee, Florida; Florida State University; VHP. Ryan Wolfson-Ford, Hagaman, New York; University of Wisconsin; Asian Division.

Hagaman, New York; University of Wisconsin; Asian Division. Iris Yellum, San Jose, California; Harvard University; Asian and Middle Eastern Division.

The Junior Fellows summer intern program has been a signature initiative of the Library of Congress for more than 25 years. The Junior Fellows Summer Intern Program is made possible by a generous gift from James Madison Council member Nancy Glanville Jewell through the Glanville Family Foundation and from the Knowledge Navigators Trust Fund, which was established with a lead gift from the late H. F. (Gerry) Lenfest, chairman emeritus of the Madison Council, and with major support provided by members of the Council. The program was originally made possible through the generosity of Mrs. Jefferson Patterson (1905-2002).

