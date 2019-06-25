Connecticut Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges Submarine Shipyard Worker with Mesothelioma in Connecticut to Call for On the Spot Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get the Compensation You Deserve

Connecticut

The Connecticut Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are passionate advocates for people with mesothelioma in Connecticut and our number one goal for them is that they receive the very best possible financial compensation results. Connecticut is home to our nation's submarine fleet and many/most of our nation's nuclear submarines were produced in Connecticut. If you are a Navy Veteran or a shipyard worker/builder with mesothelioma in Connecticut please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can explain the financial compensation process to you and provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste."

The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's premier mesothelioma law firms and they consistently produce the best possible compensation results for their Navy Veteran and or shipyard workers with this rare cancer." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Connecticut Mesothelioma Victims Center is on a mission to see to it that a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker in Connecticut with mesothelioma get the financial compensation settlement they deserve-especially if their exposure to asbestos occurred in Groton or New London, Connecticut. Because US nuclear submarines utilize technology that is secret or top secret it is vital the Navy Veteran or shipyard worker with a mesothelioma compensation claim hire lawyers who have experience representing Navy Veterans or shipyard workers with mesothelioma because of exposure to asbestos on a nuclear submarine as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Connecticut.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Connecticut Mesothelioma Victims Center is dedicated to helping Navy Veterans or shipyard workers with mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure in Connecticut on following classes of US Navy Nuclear Submarines:

* Lafayette Class Nuclear Submarine (9 boats in class)

* James Madison Nuclear Submarine (10 boats in class)

* Sturgeon Class Nuclear Submarine (37 boats in class)

* Benjamin Franklin Nuclear Submarine (12 boats in class)

* Los Angeles Class Attack Submarine (62 boats in class)

* Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine (18 boats in class)

For a history of where US submarines are built please review the following website: https://americanhistory.si.edu/subs/const/building/shipyards/index.html

The Connecticut Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available to people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New London, Groton, Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New Britain or anywhere in Connecticut. https://Connecticut.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Connecticut the group strongly recommend the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Yale Cancer Center New Haven, Connecticut https://www.yalecancercenter.org/

* Hartford Hospital Hartford, Connecticut: https://www.harthosp.org/Cancer/default.aspx

High risk work groups for mesothelioma in Connecticut in include US Navy Veterans or shipyard workers in New London/Groton, or workers at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a manufacturing facility, at a public utility, as a plumber, welder, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



