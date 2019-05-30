There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,025 in the last 365 days.

Zimbabwe : Staff-Monitored Program-Press Release and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

May 30, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Zimbabwe faces deep macroeconomic imbalances. After a period of relative macroeconomic stability when hyperinflation was broken in 2008 with the move to full dollarization, the fiscal situation has deteriorated sharply since 2015. Large fiscal deficits during 2016–18, financed by the issuance of quasi-currency instruments nominally at par to the U.S. dollar, built up pressure in the dollarized economy. The fragile equilibrium was maintained by exchange controls and other restrictions on access to foreign exchange (FX).

Series:

Country Report No. 19/144

English

Publication Date:

May 30, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781498317481/1934-7685

Stock No:

1ZWEEA2019003

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

61

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.