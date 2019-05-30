Zimbabwe : Staff-Monitored Program-Press Release and Staff Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. African Dept.
Publication Date:
May 30, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Zimbabwe faces deep macroeconomic imbalances. After a period of relative macroeconomic stability when hyperinflation was broken in 2008 with the move to full dollarization, the fiscal situation has deteriorated sharply since 2015. Large fiscal deficits during 2016–18, financed by the issuance of quasi-currency instruments nominally at par to the U.S. dollar, built up pressure in the dollarized economy. The fragile equilibrium was maintained by exchange controls and other restrictions on access to foreign exchange (FX).
Series:
Country Report No. 19/144
English
Publication Date:
May 30, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498317481/1934-7685
Stock No:
1ZWEEA2019003
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
61
