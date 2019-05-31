MAJOR BOOST TO TOURISM TO TURKS AND CAICOS WITH ADDITION OF EIGHT LUXURY RESORTS

Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos The Shore Club Turks and Caicos Worlds Best Beach Turks and Caicos Amanyara Turks and Caicos Villa at The Shore Club Turks and Caicos

New Luxury Resorts for The Turks and Caicos Islands

We are very excited about all of this new development in Turks and Caicos and have already seen a 30% increase in demand year on year" — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tourism to the Turks and Caicos Islands is set for a significant boost following some major investment into luxury resorts and vacation rental properties on the islands. Together with St Barts, Harbour Island in The Bahamas and Anguilla, the islands of Turks and Caicos are widely recognized by the global elite as their destinations of choice. This popularity is because the islands offer exquisite beauty combined with a level of luxury, privacy and safety not found in many other places of the world today.

Major international hotel companies included Hyatt, Ritz Carlton and the Singapore based Amanyara Resorts have recognized this and invested in some major new resorts and projects on the island.

Hyatt’s Andaz: This new hotel and residence development will open in 2021 and will be the first Andaz Residences in the Caribbean. The new hotel will have its position on five acres at the western end of Grace Bay Beach.

Ritz Carlton is building a brand-new resort located directly on Grace Bay which is widely considered to be the world’s most beautiful beach. The development which has 688 feet of beachfront will comprise of 60 private condominium contemporary style accommodations.

Rock House: The resort opening in 2020, is developed by Grace Bay Resorts and located on the north coast of Providenciales featuring 41 cottages and four hillside homes with a dramatic 100-foot-long pool perched on a 25-foot limestone cliff.

The Bight Hotel: The EA Group is development a 66-unit boutique style hotel on the northern shores of the island of Providenciales. The resort plans to specialise on state of the art fitness facilities, farm to table food gorgeous tropical gardens and stunning views.

The Beach Enclave: The uber-luxury Beach Enclave villas which already operate some of the most luxurious rental properties on Providenciales located on Long Bay and North Shore are planning on opening additional villas on Grace Bay.

The Shore Club: The Hartling Group opened the uber-luxury Shore Club on Long Bay Beach recently which is another one of the world’s best beaches. The accommodation comprises of a mix of luxury hotel rooms and luxury villas and condominiums.

Sail Rock Resort: The Sail rock Resort is another brand-new luxury development located in South Caicos. The accommodation includes Beachfront Villas, Ridgetop Suites and Private Peninsula Villas.

Amanyara Turks and Caicos: The super luxury operator Aman Resorts opened one of their most luxurious properties ever on Providenciales. The Amanyara took eight years to build and comprises of 40 guest pavilions and 33 luxury villas of varying in size from one to six bedrooms

The other element set to impact the Turks and Caicos tourism scene is the fact that the local government have invested significant funds in the last two years in their sales and marketing of the islands. This investment has resulted in additional visitor numbers to the islands.

Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas said: “We are very excited about all of this new development in Turks and Caicos and have already seen a 30% increase in demand year on year.”

There are 40 islands in total, all of which are low lying. The main gateway from a tourism point of view is Providenciales, which is also where most of the luxury resorts and villa rentals have their location. The island of Providenciales, called Provo locally is most famous for Grace Bay Beach which has been regularly voted as the number one beach in the world for several years in a row.

