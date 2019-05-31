LyondellBasell Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend and Shareholder Approval of Share Repurchase Program

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, representing a five percent increase over the company's first quarter 2019 dividend. The dividend will be paid June 17, 2019 to shareholders of record June 10, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of June 7, 2019.

"LyondellBasell's commitment to providing a progressively growing dividend for our shareholders is the foundation of our capital deployment strategy," said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. "This represents the eleventh increase since we began paying quarterly dividends in 2011."

The company also announced at its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2019, shareholders approved a share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to 10 percent of the company's shares over the next 18 months. The repurchases will be executed from time to time through open market or privately negotiated transactions. LyondellBasell had approximately 370 million shares outstanding as of May 29, 2019.

Cautionary Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The share repurchase program and dividend policy may be suspended or discontinued at any time. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, availability, cost and price volatility of raw materials and utilities; supply/demand balances; industry production capacities and operating rates; uncertainties associated with worldwide economies; legal, tax and environmental proceedings; cyclical nature of the chemical and refining industries; operating interruptions; current and potential governmental regulatory actions; terrorist acts; international political unrest; competitive products and pricing; technological developments; the ability to comply with the terms of our credit facilities and other financing arrangements; the ability to implement business strategies; and other factors affecting our business generally as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which can be found at www.lyb.com on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

About LyondellBasell LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2019, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

