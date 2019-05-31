Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Service Procurement Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Service Procurement -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 31, 2019

Description

Global Service Procurement Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Service Procurement market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants. 

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report. 

Key Companies 

SAP Fieldglass (US) 
Beeline (US) 
DCR Workforce (US) 
PRO Unlimited (US) 
PeopleFluent (US) 
Provade (US) 
PIXID (France) 
Upwork (US) 
Field Nation (US) 
WorkMarket (US) 
Superior Group (US) 
Enlighta (US) 
TargetRecruit (US) 

Key Product Type 
Contingent Workforce Management 
Freelancer Management 
Statement of Work Procurement 
Services Governance and MSA Management 
Analytics and Reporting 
Resource Sourcing and Tracking 

Market by Application 
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance 
Telecom and IT 
Manufacturing 
Retail and Consumer goods 
Government 
Healthcare and Life Sciences 
Transportation and Logistics 
Energy and Utilities 
Others 

Key Regions 
Asia Pacific 
North America 
Europe 
South America 
Middle East & Africa 

Main Aspects covered in the Report Overview of the Service Procurement market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth 2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast Geographical analysis including major countries 
Overview the product type market including development 
Overview the end-user market including development

Table of Content 

1 Industrial Chain Overview 

2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography 

3 Major Manufacturers Introduction 
3.1 Manufacturers Overview 
3.2 Manufacturers List 
3.2.1 SAP Fieldglass (US) Overview 
3.2.1.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.1.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.2 Beeline (US) Overview 
3.2.2.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.2.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.3 DCR Workforce (US) Overview 
3.2.3.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.3.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.4 PRO Unlimited (US) Overview 
3.2.4.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.4.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.5 PeopleFluent (US) Overview 
3.2.5.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.5.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.6 Provade (US) Overview 
3.2.6.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.6.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.7 PIXID (France) Overview 
3.2.7.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.7.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.8 Upwork (US) Overview 
3.2.8.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.8.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.9 Field Nation (US) Overview 
3.2.9.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.9.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.10 WorkMarket (US) Overview 
3.2.11 Superior Group (US) Overview 
3.2.12 Enlighta (US) Overview 
3.2.13 TargetRecruit (US) Overview 
4 Market Competition Pattern 
5 Product Type Segment 
6 End-Use Segment 
7 Market Forecast & Trend 
8 Price & Channel 
9 Market Drivers & Investment Environment 
10 Research Conclusion 

Continued...            

