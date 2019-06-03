Network Intelligence signs partnership with Attivo Networks to offer Managed Deception as a Service

Network Intelligence partners with Attivo Networks

Network Intelligence has partnered with Attivo Networks Inc, to provide Deception Technology as a Managed Security Service from it's NextGen SOC.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mumbai, May 21, 2019.

Network Intelligence, a global cybersecurity services provider, today announced that it has teamed up with Attivo Networks, a global leader in deception for cybersecurity threat detection to provide Deception Technology as a Managed Security Service from its NextGen Cybersecurity Operations Centres (SOC). This strategic partnership will enable Network Intelligence to monitor & protect customers by spotting existing malicious actors and reducing the time to detect attackers dwelling in their network by using Attivo Networks’ world class solutions.

Research indicates that it takes an average of 206 days to detect a data breach & the average cost of these data breach was up to US$8.70 million. It has further proven that if a compromise is detected quickly, the average cost of a data breach is reduced drastically.



As a result of this partnership, Network Intelligence will provide the following to companies across various domains:

• Ransomware Protection using ThreatStrike®

• ThreatPath® Lateral Movement & Vulnerability Assessment

• ThreatDirect™® which will extend network deception to various platforms including Cloud, Remote Distributed or MicroSegmented Environments

Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks, said “By partnering with a strong MSSP player like Network Intelligence, we further expand our offerings in the market. Network Intelligence with more than 17 years of experience in the cybersecurity space and we strongly believe that this partnership will help open up more avenues for joint business.”

“We are excited to enter into a partnership with the world leader in Deception Technology. With threats & attacks increasing in frequency and complexity, it has become more critical than ever for organisations to ensure that the infiltrators in their network are detected well in time”, said K K Mookhey, Founder & CEO of Network Intelligence, “Our partnership with Attivo Networks, enables us to offer specialized cybersecurity, detection, visibility, intelligence gathering, and incident response capabilities, in a much faster & more effective time frame.”

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks®, the leader in deception technology, provides an active defence for early detection, forensics, and automated incident response to in-network attacks. The Attivo ThreatDefend™ Deception Platform provides a comprehensive and customer-proven platform for proactive security and accurate threat detection within user networks, data centres, clouds, and a wide variety of specialized attack surfaces. The portfolio includes an expansive network, endpoint, application, and data deceptions designed to efficiently misdirect and reveal attacks from all threat vectors. Advanced machine-learning makes preparation, deployment, and operations fast and simple to operate for organizations of all sizes. Comprehensive attack analysis and forensics provide actionable alerts and native integrations that automate the blocking, quarantine, and threat hunting of attacks for accelerated incident response. The company has won over 82 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com.

About Network Intelligence:

They are a global cybersecurity provider founded in 2001 with now more than 600 team members working out of their New York, Singapore, Dubai and Mumbai offices. They offer services across 6 broad spectrums - Assessment, BCMS, GRC, Professional Services, MSSP & Trainings. They serve customers across industry verticals such as Banks and Financial Services, Technology and Media, Oil & Power, Airlines, E-commerce, Retail, etc. it is their belief that cybersecurity is not a destination but a journey and they partner with their clients to address the dynamic cybersecurity threat landscape.

Contact us at info@niiconsulting.com or visit: https://www.niiconsulting.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.