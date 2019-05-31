Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Mobile Mapping 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2024

Mobile Mapping Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2024

PUNE, INDIA, May 31, 2019

Mobile Mapping Market 2019

Scope of the Report:
The global Mobile Mapping market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Mapping.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Mobile Mapping market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Mapping market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Apple Inc.
Google Inc.
Qualcomm Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Tomtom NV
OSI Geospatial Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Garmin International
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Leica Geosystems Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers
Location based Services
Indoor Mapping
3D Mapping
Support Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
BFSI
Telecommunications
Energy and Utility
Oil and Gas
Healthcare
Government
Travel and Hospitality

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Mobile Mapping Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Mobile Mapping Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Mobile Mapping by Country
6 Europe Mobile Mapping by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Mobile Mapping by Country
8 South America Mobile Mapping by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Mobile Mapping by Countries
10 Global Mobile Mapping Market Segment by Type
11 Global Mobile Mapping Market Segment by Application
12 Mobile Mapping Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

wiseguyreports

