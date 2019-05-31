Liberty Earth Releases New Signature Collection

Official Announcement for Liberty Earth's Signature Collection Logo

The Elegant Range of High Quality, Eco-friendly, Zero Waste Bags, are Made From Superior Softened Linen and Feature Charming Cotton Twill Features.

HOBART, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA, May 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Bonnie Saunders from Liberty Earth is releasing the brand’s Signature Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Signature Collection will be released on June 1, 2019.Liberty Earth is known for helping those who are striving for a zero waste lifestyle find sustainable alternatives to everyday plastic, disposable items.Thus, for the first time, Bonnie Saunders has created an entire product line of her favourite and most popular reusable linen items. The new signature collection is scheduled to go live on June 1, 2019.The collection will be exclusively sold on their online Etsy store where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The reusable linen items are designed to showcase simplistic beauty with rustic charm that make zero waste go-getters feel they can make the switch to a more sustainable life with elegance.Some items come in starter sets for those wanting to kick start their zero waste lifestyle with ease.Liberty Earth’s fans are amazed that the full collection is made from natural materials which means each bag is able to be home composted at the end of its life, furthering their satisfaction that they can 'ditch the guilt!'Each individual zero waste item has its own name paying tribute to a species affected by climate change. A few examples are:• The Bumblebee Bakers Choice• The Bower Bird Bulk Food Shoppers Set• The Caribou Baguette Bag• The Quiver Tree Tote• The Bramble Cay Bread Bag DuoThe Signature Collection ranges in price from $14.95 to $91.80Bonnie Saunders is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.About Liberty Earth.Bonnie Saunders started designing reusable items to replace every day, plastic disposable ones after she was faced with a very real problem. Shocked at the amount of waste accumulating from her family home every day, and the effect of world waste on the environment, she set out to find ways to reduce it. After many months of creating reusable totes; bread bags; and bulk food bags by hand, Bonnie Saunders’ products started gaining notoriety amongst the zero waste industry.For more information about the Signature Collection or for an interview with Bonnie Saunders, please write to admin@libertyearth.com.au. Media high-res photos available upon request.Follow Liberty Earth on Facebook at https://facebook.com/libertyearthhomeliving and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/libertyearthhomeliving



