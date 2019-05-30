James Ernest Brown announces his book “Fire in Middle” has received two national awards and received a major endorsement

Fire in Middle: Mystery of the Great Pyramid Solved Original entrance to the Great Pyramid James Brown inside Great Pyramid showing buildup of sodium chloride

Mystery of the Great Pyramid Solved

Evidence-based and theoretically plausible.” — Dr. Carmen Boulter, PhD, The Pyramid Code

PAGOSA SPRINGS , COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Ernest Brown visited Egypt the first time in 1978 with a team of seven other researchers. He was compelled to gain first-hand evidence of the purpose of the pyramids. Brown has been a general contractor for over fifty years, and his family-owned construction business has won five national awards for energy efficiency. Decades of experience as a commercial builder give him a unique perspective on design and construction, and his many years of practical experience led him to question the simplistic assertion that pyramids were tombs. More than 130 pyramids have been discovered in Egypt so far, and an original burial has never been found inside, only empty granite vessels. Brown realized that these huge stone structures did not align with their supposed purpose or with ancient Egyptian burial practices. Since 1978 he has explored every facet of the Great Pyramid as well as other Egyptian pyramids. After four decades of research, and multiple trips to Egypt, Brown believes he has solved the mystery of the Great Pyramid—it was not a tomb.He has concluded instead that the Great Pyramid fits the profile of a type of closed cycle chemical laser and that the Giza Plateau functioned in ancient times as a massive industrial complex. This ground-breaking and ongoing research presents compelling evidence that conventional interpretations of ancient Egyptian pyramids need to be reconsidered and re-evaluated. Fire in Middle contains a detailed step-by-step illustrated explanation of Brown’s thesis and includes more than 350 stunning full-color images and diagrams.During Brown’s first visit to Egypt numerous mineral samples were analyzed that revealed large amounts of sodium chloride present inside the pyramid and passageways, and hydrogen gas had been present in the so-called Queen’s Chamber. Recently, a man-made tunnel was discovered under the Giza Plateau; Egyptian news articles claimed the tunnel connects the Great Pyramid to the Nile. In ancient times water from the River Nile would have coursed through the Great Pyramid, and through a powerful chemical process created what Brown calls Earthmilk, “electrified water.” Brown believes this enhanced elixir served many purposes, including enlivening the human body and flowing back into the river to enrich animal life and to energize the soil at the time of the Nile’s annual innundation.Brown recognized it would have been impossible to enter the so-called burial chamber in the Great Pyramid with the deceased pharaoh and all the funerary objects because the passage is less than four-feet square and descends at a 26-degree angle. In this work he clearly illustrates that the only access to the Ascending Passage was permanently blocked at the time of construction by three, approximately four-foot square, red granite blocks stacked back-to-back that act as “plugs.” They are positioned at the bottom of the Ascending Passage at the intersection of the Descending Passage and are embedded into the limestone.Egyptologists contend that the dead king was carried into the Great Pyramid through the main entrance, and then down the four-foot-square Descending Passage at a 26-degree angle, approximately 75 feet, where the three granite plugs are located. Egyptologists assume these three-ton granite plugs were not yet in place. They believe this would have allowed the funeral attendants to lift the body of the pharaoh, and all his possessions, then turn and enter the Ascending Passage, which is the same dimension and angle as the Descending Passage, except going upward. In this view, the procession would have continued up through the Grand Gallery and into the so-called King’s Chamber.In 820 CE caliph Al Mamoun forcibly broke into the Great Pyramid because he was unable to discover the original entrance. At that time the entire pyramid was covered with a mantle of 100-inch-thick white tura limestone. At the original entrance there was an overhead stone door that pivoted and could easily be opened from the inside by pushing out, but the “door” was so precisely fitted into the exterior that it went unnoticed.Expecting great treasure, Al Mamoun and his band poured boiling vinegar on the limestone to soften it, then slowly chipped away at the softened blocks. They started about twenty feet up from the base, selecting a spot about that was seventy feet from the original hidden entrance. It is important to note that they made the passage large enough to walk upright, which is common sense. The original entrance requires stooping over and walking down a steep and potentially slippery slope at a 26-degree angle without the wooden ramps that are now present for tourists.It cannot be overemphasized that there was no access to the upper areas of the Great Pyramid, and what is called the King’s Chamber, until Al Mamoun discovered it by accident. The original entrance to the Great Pyramid gives access only to the Descending Passage, the Subterranean Chamber, and the small opening known as the “escape route.” Only by sheer luck did they come in contact with one of the granite plugs. After exposing more area around the granite plugs Al Mamoun’s men created an opening to the Ascending Passage. This new forced opening gave access to the interior of the pyramid, exposing all the upper rooms and most passageways, except the main entrance and the Descending Passage, which are accessible only from the escape route. Prior to this, access to the entire upper portions of the Great Pyramid would have been blocked by the three original granite plugs put in place at the time of construction. Once finally inside the Great Pyramid, Al Mamoun did not find treasure, or a pharaoh’s mummy. The same forced entry is what is used today to enter the Great Pyramid.Following the architectural principle that “form follows function,” meaning a structure has to be designed and built according to its purpose, the structural design of pyramids does not align with the function of tombs or with ancient Egyptian burial practices.



