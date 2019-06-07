DallasElectricityRates.com Web Site Launches in Advance of Summer Electricity Shopping Season

Find the best electricity rate and save by shopping and comparing electricity providers on one site.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas Electricity Rates - has launched a comparison site to assist the residents of Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas to compare and shop for Dallas electricity providers this Summer. Dallas Electricity Rates goal is to help North Texas residents save time and money when shopping for electricity providers.The Dallas and Oncor service area is a deregulated electricity market which means that the residents of Dallas, Fort Worth have the power to choose their electricity provider. With the deregulation of the Texas Electricity market, many residents have a significant opportunity to save money by switching providers and shopping for the best energy rate.While the idea of electricity choice and increased control of your energy supplier is a good thing, it can be overwhelming with the abundance of options. In Texas, there are over 100 electricity providers, each with different, plans, rates, and promotions. If you are not well-versed in the Dallas Electricity market, one can get easily overwhelmed, because choosing the wrong plan could cost you, literally. That's where Dallas Electricity Rates can help.Searching for an electricity provider used to require a visit to each provider’s website, or a confusing online web site, then comparing notes that you made of the various providers and rates. Those days are over.Everything you need to shop for electricity companies in Dallas can all be found on one site. Dallas Electricity Rates has all of the electricity providers who service the Dallas and Fort Worth area along with their prices, allowing the consumer to do side by side comparisons of the providers, plans and rates. Our team is continuously monitoring the market to find plans with the best rates, which they then showcase at the top of the page in the preferred section. We do the leg work for you so stressing about shopping for electricity providers will be a thing of the past.The site provides Credit Score, EFL (Energy Facts Label), Usage and Utility Fee buyers guides to help shoppers understand the electricity providers in the Dallas market, these guides help shoppers to navigate with clear and concise explanations on topics that are critical but often neglected when shopping for electricity.At Dallas Electricity Rates the goal is to empower the consumer to make smart informed choices when it comes to energy and invest in their energy future.Dallas Electricity Rates2919 Commerce St Ste 122Dallas, TX 75226(855) 287-8766



