Douglas Greenberg reflects on the significance of family

Family man Douglas Greenberg opens up about the weight of importance of close family.

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known for his love of traveling, sports, and past work with multinational investment bank and financial services company Morgan Stanley, Douglas Greenberg places the importance of close family above all else. The seasoned broker, wealth advisor, and senior portfolio manager explains more as he shares his thoughts on the importance of family life."Family life is incredibly important to me, and, as a family, we regularly attend live sports events, partake in a variety of outdoor activities—including hiking, sailing, skiing, and scuba diving—and regularly travel the world together," reveals the broker, formerly of Morgan Stanley, "and there's nothing I hold in higher regard than my family."Greenberg and his family have not long since returned from a skiing trip to British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province. "We massively enjoy skiing as a family, and Canada is home to some of the best places in the world to enjoy the sport," adds the father of two.Also a family of keen hikers and climbers, Doulgas Greenberg and his two grown-up sons are set to travel to Africa this summer to climb the infamous Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. "This June, my sons and I will head to north-easternmost Africa to climb Kilimanjaro," says former Morgan Stanley broker Greenberg, "and there's nobody else on earth who I'd rather make the momentous trip with than my two boys."As a family, Portland Timbers fans the Greenbergs are also fans of professional basketball and are keen volunteers, supporting numerous charities, nonprofit organizations, and other good causes both locally and nationally. "From enjoying sports together to volunteering, the weight of importance which I place upon family life and time spent together is almost immeasurable," reveals the proud father, "and I often reflect upon how lucky I am to have two such wonderful sons."A lifelong dog lover, Greenberg currently owns a chocolate-colored curly-coated retriever. "Molly, my curly-coated retriever, represents, without a doubt, another member of the family," he explains, wrapping up, "and I love nothing more than getting outdoors with her and taking in the beautiful local scenery here in Oregon."Texas-born father of two Douglas Greenberg is a resident of Lake Oswego, Oregon, located 10 miles south of Portland. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business Executive Education programs and a former Morgan Stanley Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, and Senior Portfolio Manager, Greenberg is known for his problem-solving skills, as well as specializing in alternative investments and asset allocation. A fan of professional soccer and basketball, Greenberg holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Texas at Dallas and, in his spare time, enjoys hiking, sailing, and wine tasting in addition to travel, skiing, and scuba diving.



