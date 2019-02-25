Douglas Greenberg shares his passion for professional sports

Sports fan and former Morgan Stanley broker Douglas Greenberg reveals his passion for live sports.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Previously a broker with Morgan Stanley, keen skier and father of two Douglas Greenberg from Portland, Oregon is also an avid supporter of professional sports. A particular fan of the Portland Timbers, here he reveals his love of professional soccer and basketball, as well as partaking in skiing, scuba diving, and more."My two grown up sons and I are all big fans of the Portland Timbers," reveals the father of two, formerly of Morgan Stanley and specializing in asset allocation and alternative investments.Based in Portland, Oregon, the Timbers are a professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer as a member club of the league's Western Conference, playing their home games at Providence Park in the city's Goose Hollow neighborhood since 2011. "The current club was founded in 2009," reveals Greenberg, "when the city was awarded an expansion berth to Major League Soccer."The club is a so-called 'phoenix club,' according to the former Morgan Stanley broker, and the fourth soccer franchise based in the city of Portland to carry the legacy of the Timbers name. "The name first existed with the original team," adds Greenberg, who's also a keen follower of professional basketball, "in the North American Soccer League over 40 years ago, back in 1975."More recently, the Timbers finished the 2013 season in first place in the Western Conference, clinching their first ever playoff appearance. In 2015, meanwhile, the franchise went on to win the Western Conference Finals in the playoffs, representing their first major trophy, the Major League Soccer Cup. "Two years later, in 2017, the Timbers again finished the Western Conference season in first place," adds Douglas Greenberg Further to supporting his preferred sports teams, Greenberg is also a highly experienced and talented skier. "I love to ski and have skied all over the world," reveals the University of Texas at Dallas graduate. Raised in the northern Lone Star State metropolis, Greenberg also spent time in Tustin, California as a child, chiefly between 6th and 11th grade. Today, the Timbers fan and season ticket holder is settled in Lake Oswego, around 10 miles from downtown Portland.In addition to traveling and skiing across the globe, Douglas Greenberg's other passions include hiking, boating, snorkeling, scuba diving, and wine tasting. Owner of a chocolate-colored curly-coated retriever, Greenberg also maintains an interest in investments, alternative investments, and asset allocation, as well as supporting and volunteering for a number of local, regional, national, and international charities and good causes.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.