Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Executive Summary

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the implantation of a medical device called a neurostimulator (sometimes referred to as a 'brain pacemaker'), which sends electrical impulses, through implanted electrodes, to specific targets in the brain (brain nuclei) for the treatment of movement and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is one of the critical factors driving the growth of this market globally. With more than 450 million people worldwide affected by neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer disease, brain injuries, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease (PD), strokes, peripheral neuropathy, and paralysis, the market for DBS has a positive outlook in the coming years. For instance, PD is a progressive neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system resulting in muscle stiffness and slow movement. Although PD cannot be cured completely with medicines, DBS is preferred as it can be used to improve motor symptoms. Moreover, in cases of neurological injuries that lead to paralysis or disability, DBS can be used to restore movement, reduce tremor and dyskinesia, and improve the quality of life. Furthermore, DBS also helps in improving bladder control, restoring hand grasp, and improving walking in patients. Therefore, the increasing number of neurological disorders will bolster the growth of this market in the coming years.

Most DBS systems have received CE mark in Europe and then received approval in the US. Frequent approvals by regulatory services boost the market growth. The rise in the number of products seeking approval may help the market grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Deep Brain Stimulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Deep Brain Stimulation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Boston Scientific Corp.

Medtronic plc

St. Jude Medical Inc

Adaptive Neuromodulation

Aleva Neurotherapeutics

Beijing Pins Medical

NeuroPace

NeuroSigma

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Implanted pulse generator

The lead

Extension

Market segment by Application, split into

PD

Epilepsy

Dystonia

OCD

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Deep Brain Stimulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Deep Brain Stimulation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Deep Brain Stimulation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

